4 Worst Case Scenarios for Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks (2-0) are on top of or near the top of every major power ranking across major media outlets. The Seahawks aren't surprising anyone, yet they are making some big surprises. Seattle has overcome some obstacles already, but still looks elite.

The Seahawks could head into the Week 3 road game versus the Washington Commanders (0-2) either overconfident or unprepared. There are four key objectives that the Seahawks need to avoid in order to avoid a disastrous upset.

Sam Darnold Plays and Gets More Injured

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might be a good chance that Darnold will play and start for the Seahawks after missing Week 3. If Darnold goes in and reaggravates his glute injury or makes it worse, then that would be devastating to the Seahawks.

Not only would Seattle lose its starting quarterback, but it would create a negative vibe on a season where the team is already seeing some tough injuries. This is a big reason why Darnold shouldn’t play until he is 100% or close to it, even if the injury might not be serious. Drew Lock is playing great; there’s no need to put too much pressure on Darnold.

The Running Game Fails to Take Off

The Seahawks have been eager to get their running game going. The first week was marred by Darnold's injury and Week 2 had some difficulties with rookie running back Jadarian Price fumbling the ball and suffering a shoulder injury.

The Seahawks are ninth in the league in rushing yards per game (129.5), but they've done it without a breakout performance from Price or capable runs from George Holani. Seattle has accounted for one big run over 20 yards and one rushing touchdown on a tush push from tight end AJ Barner.

The Commanders rank 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (101) and they haven't given up a rushing touchdown in either of their two games. Washington is getting some good impact from its front seven and Seattle can't afford to have its offense be stale and one-dimensional.

Price needs to come alive and finish a full game or see results from Holani before he gets dropped in favor of Emanuel Wilson when Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL injury.

The Seahawks Can’t Generate a Pass Rush

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle had one of the most aggressive pass rushes last season. The Patriots and the Cardinals have tried to utilize the short passing efficiently to avoid their quarterbacks getting sacked for huge losses.

The Seahawks have only five sacks this season, with two of them from defensive tackle Leonard Williams. The Seahawks need to find ways of getting to Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who might be looking to capitalize on longer throws. They might have to do it with blitzes, but it runs the risk of a pass-catcher being open for the Commanders.

Seattle Needs to Avoid the Slow Starts

The Seahawks were easily a second-half team last season and that appears to be the case this season. Seattle has only scored one in the first half of the two games. That was the 82-yard touchdown from Lock to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Outside of that score, the remainder of the 37 points scored came in the second half, including the 24 points in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks have to start developing good habits by developing good scoring drives in the first half.

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