3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 10 Clash vs. Raiders

The defending Super Bowl champions have dug themselves a little bit of a hole when it comes to the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers own a 7-1 record and a win over the 5-4 Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mike Macdonald’s club comes off a workmanlike 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now they take on an improved Las Vegas Raiders’ club that has already won one more game than it did the previous season.

Here’s a look at some key encounters in regards to Sunday’s contest at Allegiant Stadium. By all indications, Drew Lock will make his second straight start for Macdonald’s team.

Seahawks DC Aden Durde vs. Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talk about familiarity? It was this duo that obviously spent the 2025 season together in the Pacific Northwest under head coach Mike Macdonald. So it will be interesting to see what the newest head coach of the Silver and Black has in store for his former colleague.

Of course, the first overall pick in April’s draft is making his first NFL start against the league’s top-ranked defense. Unfortunately for Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders’ running attack is next-to-last in the league at 71.2 yards per game. The clubs has been held to fewer than 100 yards on the ground in six straight games and totaled less than 20 running plays in three of their last five contests. Can Kubiak find a way to generate a ground attack and keep Mendoza out of harm’s way?

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet vs. Raiders LB Nakobe Dean

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s interesting to note than after nine games last season, Seattle’s ground attack was averaging a so-so 114.3 yards per game. Kenneth Walker III (539) and Zach Charbonnet (313) combined for 852 of the team’s 1,029 yards on the ground, and nine of the team’s 11 rushing touchdowns—six by Charbonnet.

This season, there’s no Walker and there’s barely been Charbonnet. But the Seahawks have still managed to churn out 110.8 yards per game rushing. However, consistency and continuity has been lacking as four different players have run for at least 100 yards and totaled at least 20 carries. Last week, Charbonnet finished with a team-high 16 carries and 77 yards in the 17-3 win over the Cardinals.

The Raiders have the league’s worst defense in terms of total yards (385.4) and rushing yards (151.2) allowed per game. And it’s worth noting that 2026 free-agent pickup Nakobe Dean easily leads the team with 99 tackles. The five-year pro could be very busy on Sunday.

Seahawks S Julian Love vs. Raiders TE Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers with the big catch and run 🏃



LVvsSF on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xTQFPX5h3K — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Seattle’s Julian Love has certainly made his share of appearances in this weekly feature. Of course, that’s what happens when your schedule includes the likes of Trey McBride, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and now the Raiders’ top pass-catcher.

Brock Browers leads Las Vegas with 48 receptions, 658 yards, and a team-best six touchdowns. Entering Week 10, the Silver and Black were ranked fifth in the league in passing yards per contest. And he’s currently the top-graded player at his position (90.4) by Pro Football Focus—a full eight points ahead of Kittle (82.4).

Of course, Love is no slouch. He’s PFF’s No. 13 safety and when it comes to pass coverage, only six players at his position have a higher grade. He’s also tied for team lead with a pair of interceptions and leads Seattle with six passes defensed.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter