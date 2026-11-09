3 Takeaways From Seahawks Win Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after a 17-3 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 at Lumen Field.

The defense flexed its muscles and proved exactly why they are the best unit in the league, bouncing back from their struggles against the Chicago Bears in their previous game. Here's a look at three takeaways from the contest:

Drew Lock Looked ... Okay?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in the huddle during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock did his job as the Seahawks' backup quarterback. He kept the ball in Seattle's possession and managed the game properly. It was revealed following the game that Lock suffered an oblique injury during the contest but did not have to leave.

This puts his status up in the air for the team's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could be a trap game given that former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is on the other sideline.

Lock could have performed better, but it's possible that his struggles were linked to his oblique injury, so it's unfair to truly evaluate this performance fully. The hope is that Lock will be healthy for the game. Otherwise, we might be seeing Jalen Milroe make his first NFL start.

Welcome Back, Zach Charbonnet!

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling in his first game back from injury against the Bears, veteran running back Zach Charbonnet looked like the leading rusher the team needs against the Cardinals. He ran the ball 16 times for 77 yards, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry in the win. Charbonnet was able to move the Seahawks downfield throughout the game, which is something the team has not had consistently enough this season.

Charbonnet was always viewed as the team's top running back when he returned, and now that he is back, the Seahawks can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they have someone who can lead the charge on the ground.

The 'Dark Side' Defense Remains NFL's Best

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After letting 34 points stick on the board against the Bears, the Seahawks responded with another strong outing against the Cardinals. It's the second time in three weeks they've allowed a mere field goal, which was given up on the opening drive.

The Darkside defense has been the top unit in the league over the last two seasons, and it's clear after this game that the defense can still go out and win the Seahawks a football game. They will face tougher opponents down the stretch and in a potential playoff situation, but if they can find a way to remain dominant against these teams, it could carry them all the way to another deep playoff run.

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