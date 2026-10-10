3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 5 Clash vs. 49ers

Dating back to 2022, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have met a total of 10 times in four seasons. There were playoff clashes in 2022, won by the Niners, and this past season—a 41-6 victory in the divisional round that propelled Mike Macdonald’s club to an eventual victory in Super Bowl LX.

Including that postseason clash, the Seahawks have won three of the last four meetings. Can Macdonald make it four out of five as he renews acquaintances with Kyle Shanahan? These three encounters could tell the story.

Seahawks C Jalen Sundell vs. 49ers MLB Fred Warner

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle’s offensive front has been solid this season. Entering Week 5, they were the 10th-ranked unit by Pro Football Focus, up two spots from a week ago. The ‘Hawks have given up just six sacks in four games. Running back Jadarian Price is currently on injured reserve and it’s been backfield by committee, but the Seahawks are still averaging a respectable 110.3 yards per game on the ground.

Center Jalen Sundell has been solid at the pivot, but he faces an enormous challenge in four-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro Fred Warner. He was lost after six games this past season, but four weeks into 2026 and he leads the club with 40 tackles, two QB hits, three passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Seahawks S Julian Love vs. 49ers TE George Kittle

While veteran newcomer Mike Evans actually leads Shanahan’s team with 17 receptions, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle are right on the former Buccaneer’s heels with 16 grabs. However, the latter has a club-high 244 receiving yards, and a team-best four touchdown receptions are the most by a tight end in the league this season to date.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the Seahawks’ lone loss this season at Washington in Week 3 was the one game safety Julian Love missed. In his three appearances, he’s fifth on the team with 14 tackles. He leads the club with two interceptions and four passes defensed. Seattle has given up a combined 40 points and four offensive TDs in its three victories while allowing three offensive touchdowns in the 33-31 loss to the Commanders.

Seahawks OLB Derick Hall vs. 49ers LT Trent Williams

Seattle’s pass rush, led by defensive tackle Leonard Williams and edge Derick Hall, has produced 11.0 sacks in four games. Williams (3.0) and Hall (2.0) have combined for nearly half of those quarterback traps. The latter has played in all four games and made just one start, but has nine tackles (2 for losses), one fumble recovery, and is tied with Williams for the team lead with six quarterback hits.

Hall and veteran DeMarcus Lawrence will have to contend with ageless left tackle Trent Williams, who in his 16th NFL season (seventh with the 49ers) is Pro Football Focus’s fourth-best player at his position—including ninth in pass blocking.

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