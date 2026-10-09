5 Key Things to Know About 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 5

The last time the San Francisco 49ers lost a football game, it was at Lumen Field in the 2025 NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 41-6 win, then knocked off the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on the way to winning Super Bowl LX.

Kyle Shanahan’s club is one of three teams that have not lost a game this season. The 49ers are ranked seventh in the league in both total offense and total defense, and only the Buffalo Bills had scored more points in the first four weeks of the season. The Seahawks have allowed the fewest total yard and passing yards per game in the NFL.

But how’s this for an oddity? While the Niners were handed their lunch at Seattle in the 2025 playoffs, Shanahan’s team has won its last four regular-season games at Lumen Field.

Seahawks vs. 49ers History

Rashid Shaheed with a 95 YARD KICKOFF TOUCHDOWN WITHIN 13 SECONDS 🏈🤯

49ers 0-7 Seahawks

pic.twitter.com/Kv65759t5c — Trend Files (@trendfileshq) January 18, 2026

The franchises first met in 1976 during the Seahawks’ debut season in the NFL. Seattle was placed in the NFC West that year, then moved to the AFC West a year later where the team remained until realignment in 2002.

Including three postseason encounters, the ‘Hawks own a 33-24 overall lead in the series, including a 31-20 mark since ’02. A year ago, the clubs met three times for the second time in four seasons.

In Week 1 at Lumen Field, Seahawks’ quarterback lost a fumble in the closing minute deep in Niners’ territory and San Francisco held on for a 17-13 win. In the teams’ regular season finale at Levi’s Stadium, Seattle’s defense was the difference in a 13-3 victory. Two weeks later in the divisional round, Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, Macdonald’s club opened up a 17-0 first-quarter lead and Seattle coasted to a stunning 41-6 victory.

49ers’ offensive line off to an impressive start

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the Niners have not allowed a sack during their unbeaten start. Led by Leonard Williams (3.0) and Derick Hall (2.0), Seattle has totaled 11.0 sacks in four outings—the seventh-most in the league. The ‘Hawks have totaled two-plus QB traps in each game, and comes off a season-high four sacks in the 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold has only played nine quarters of football this season, and has thrown a combined six touchdown passes the last two weeks. However, he has also served up three interceptions, including a pick-six vs. Washington. Last Sunday vs. the Chargers, his first pass attempt of the afternoon was intercepted.

Watch For Seahawks’ RB Emanuel Wilson

In three games vs. the Seahawks a season ago, including the 41-6 playoff loss at Seattle, Shanahan’s team scored a total of 26 points. The 49ers averaged 264.3 total yards per game and their offense managed only two touchdowns, both in the Week 1 win at Seattle. The Niners gave up a half-dozen sacks and turned over the football six times.

While Super Bowl LX Kenneth Walker III is busy leading the league in rushing for the Chiefs, running back Emanuel Wilson leads the Seahawks with 53 carries and 190 yards, and has scored two total TDs. Jadarian Price (on IR) and George Holani have combined for 50 attempts and 189 yards on the ground, and neither has reached the end zone.

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