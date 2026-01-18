Rapid Reaction: Seahawks destroy 49ers, advance to NFC Championship

It wasn’t enough to just beat the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks left absolutely nothing to chance in a throttling 41-6 win over their NFC West rivals on Saturday, Jan. 17, to advance to the NFC Championship for the first time since 2014.

Quarterback Sam Darnold got his first-ever playoff win and Mike Macdonald earned his first as a head coach. The Seahawks look as good as they have in more than a decade, led by a dominating defense that forced four turnovers and has held the 49ers to nine total points in their last two matchups.

Here’s what we learned from the Seahawks’ monumental Divisional Round victory over the 49ers.

Rashid Shaheed is the most valuable special teams player in the league

In Week 14, the Seahawks were tied 6-6 with the Atlanta Falcons at halftime. Shaheed took the opening kick return of the second half for a 100-yard touchdown, and Seattle went on to win 37-9.

Two weeks later, the Seahawks trailed the Los Angeles Rams 30-14 with eight minutes remaining in the game — putting their NFC West title hopes firmly in jeopardy. Shaheed came to the rescue again, returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown to make it 30-22. Seattle rallied to beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime.

The Seahawks ended up winning the division title and got the first-round bye in the playoffs as a result of Shaheed’s contributions. But he wasn’t done.

Shaheed began the Divisional Round game against the Rams with a 95-yard score on the opening kickoff, putting the Seahawks up 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game. It was the longest postseason kick return touchdown in franchise history.

It’s been a move that has entirely justified the Seahawks sending the New Orleans Saints a fourth and sixth-round pick back in November. There isn’t a more dangerous returner in the NFL right now, and he’s on the Seahawks’ side the rest of the way.

Shades of 2013

This team is beginning to feel more and more like the 2013-14 Super Bowl champion Seahawks team. They have an elite returner who is scoring in the postseason, a dominant run game and a defense that is well on its way to being historically good.

The Lumen Field home-field advantage is back in January. The Seahawks are shutting down anyone and everyone. It sure feels familiar, even though it’s a completely different team.

It’s impossible to avoid the thought of a second Super Bowl title at this point with how well the Seahawks are playing. There’s still a lot of football left, but it’s hard to see any other team being able to outplay this defense, in particular.

Ernest Jones IV should’ve been a First Team All-Pro

Sure, his first Second Team All-Pro selection is great. But this is a player who is the heart and soul of the best defense in the league, and he played like it on Saturday.

Jones, who had 126 tackles, four tackles for loss and five interceptions in the regular season, had another interception and forced fumble in the win against the 49ers. He’s arguably been the best middle linebacker in the league this season, and he wasn’t even selected for the Pro Bowl.

This season is surely getting his name out there, at least, for future votes. He still should’ve been given maximum honors this season.

Best game of Kenneth Walker’s career

It felt like Walker had way more than 116 yards and three touchdowns in this game. His down-to-down impact was apparent as he carried the Seahawks’ offense down the field, but he was the clear-cut offensive MVP in this contest.

That’s a credit to the Seahawks’ offensive line, also, but Walker is starting to look like a refined runner. He’s much more decisive than he was in his first three seasons in the league, and it’s showing. No longer is he dancing around in the backfield — Walker is hitting holes at full speed and getting downfield.

The turnaround in this run game from even last season is incredible. In conjunction with the defense, it’s the reason this Seahawks team is so dangerous.

Looking ahead to possible opponents

With the way the season is going, a third matchup with the Rams seems inevitable. Three NFC West teams reached the Divisional Round, and it seems fitting that the Seahawks need to prove themselves against their biggest rivals twice in a row.

The Rams have given the Seahawks the most trouble since Week 11. They were the last team to beat Seattle (21-19 in Week 11), and the two teams played a 38-37 overtime thriller that the Seahawks won in Week 16.

That immediately makes the Chicago Bears seem like the easier matchup, but that’s still a very good team with a quality defense and quarterback in Caleb Williams.

No matter what happens, next Sunday will be another historical installment in the Seahawks’ playoff runs since the turn of the 21st century.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ryan Clark shares wildly laughable take on Sam Darnold's oblique injury

Klint Kubiak comments on HC interviews, potential Seahawks SB run

Rashid Shaheed brings back playoff magic with opening TD vs. 49ers