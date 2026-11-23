The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are fortunately on bye week after an up-and-down first half to the season. The Seahawks are currently No. 8 in the NFC standings thanks to a loaded NFC North Division. Fortunately, with some help, the Seahawks can get back to the top of the NFC West Division thanks to the remaining seven games on their schedule.

​Seattle has seven games that can easily put the team back into playoff contention, at least as a high wildcard team. The Seahawks will have three more divisional games to help decide the NFC West and four winnable non-division games, with some looking more difficult than earlier in the season. Here are the Seahawks’ remaining seven games ranked from most difficult to easiest/shouldn’t lose.

​Week 12- @ San Francisco 49ers

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) dives with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks will come out of a bye week with a rematch against the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 12. Despite the four turnovers (including in the end zone for a 49ers touchdown), a bad game from the quarterback and a limited run game, Seattle was close to defeating San Francisco, but lost 32-29 in Week 5. The good news is that Seattle will return some players. The 49ers, however, will have the momentum (pending the Sunday Night Game versus the Minnesota Vikings) and a rowdy home-field advantage.

​Week 16 - vs. Los Angeles Rams - Christmas

​Seattle could be favored in the remaining games for the rest of the season. That doesn’t mean they will be easy, especially if the next two toughest games are against the Rams. While the Rams’ home stadium will be tough to play, the first game of the 2026 season will be the most emotional and it will be in primetime. This may be a do-or-die game for both teams in the chase of the NFC Wild Card.

​Week 18 - @ Rams

If one or both teams are still in the hunt by the season finale, it will be just as difficult. The reason that it is lower is that one of these teams could be out of the playoff chase and the 49ers might’ve clinched the division by then. This game may come down to bragging rights after a disappointing season for one or both teams. It will remain a tough battle due to their hatred for each other.

​Week 14 - vs. New York Giants

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

​The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t get their own way on their way to a 23-28 loss to the New York Giants 23-18 on Sunday. The Giants’ defense has become a respectable unit, but their offense needs more experience. Seattle looks for revenge after the disastrous 29-20 loss to New York in 2024 in Mike Macdonald’s first year as head coach. If Seattle becomes a wild card team, this could be the first of two matchups, with the second being in the postseason.

​Week 17 - @ Carolina Panthers

​Another team the Seahawks could meet in the playoffs as a wild card team could be the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers possess one of the worst defenses in the league and it hasn’t gotten better since firing Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator a few weeks ago. Carolina is allowing 26.9 points per game through its ten games. This Seahawks team knows how to win in Charlotte after defeating the Panthers 27-10 late last season.

​Week 15 - @ Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

​Speaking of teams the Seahawks know how to beat, Seattle has defeated the Philadelphia Eagles eight consecutive games. The last time they faced each other on the field, quarterback Drew Lock led the Seahawks to a 20-17 home win in 2023. This season, the Eagles have fallen apart with injuries and dysfunction. Philadelphia managed to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a former Seahawks wide receiver turned Steeler helped the Eagles win. This remains a capable win, but playing in Philadelphia is always tough.

Week 13 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

​The Dallas Cowboys are not the easiest team to defeat in the NFL, but this should be the easiest win for the Seahawks for the remainder of the season. Dallas has a high-power offense, but it needs to be with their defense allowing 28.3 points per game. If the Seahawks continue their offensive momentum from Weeks 9 and 10 and come out of Week 12 versus the 49ers, the league’s best wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba could have a field day against the Cowboys’ defense.

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