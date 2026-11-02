3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 8 Clash vs. Bears

On Monday night at Lumen Field, Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks look to stay above the .500 mark when they host the 5-2 Chicago Bears. It’s a battle of defending division champions and the third straight prime time contest for the defending Lombardi Trophy holders.

Macdonald’s team owns the league’s top-ranked defense in terms of fewest total yards and fewest passing yards allowed per game. Chicago’s offense has reached the end zone 21 times in seven games, while the Seahawks have allowed only 12 offensive TDs in the same number of contests.

Both teams have been in the news lately for making huge acquisitions. More importantly, both the Bears and Seahawks are looking up in their respective divisions behind a pair of 6-1 clubs. So here’s a look at some key battles that will play a big part in tonight’s result.

Seahawks LG Quenton Nelson vs. Bears RDT Jeffery Simmons

Talk about irony? Since 2019 and including a meeting back in Week 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts and four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans certainly had their share of battles. Last week, both found new homes last week as the former was traded to the Seahawks and the latter was dealt to the Tennessee Titans.

Now due to an amazing set of circumstances, they will renew acquaintances on Monday night in the Pacific Northwest. Nelson is currently Pro Football Focus’ second-ranked player at his position, while Simmons is PFF’s No. 10 interior defender. In seven games this season, the eight-year pro has totaled 38 tackles, four sacks, nine QB sacks, and four passes defensed.

Prepare for another epic battle.

Seahawks S Julian Love vs. Bears TE Colston Loveland

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A year ago, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft led the Bears in catches (58) and receiving yards (713) and tied for the team lead with six touchdown grabs. Seven games into this season, tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Kalif Raymond both have 26 receptions for 244 yards, tied for the second on the club in both categories.

Loveland has two touchdowns to Raymond’s one. However, exactly half of Loveland catches (13), more than half of those yards (134) and both of those scores have come in Chicago’s last two games.

Eight-year pro Julian Love ranks sixth on the club with 24 tackles despite missing one game. He leads the Seahawks with six passes defensed and is tied for the team lead with a pair of interceptions. Can he cool off the suddenly-hot tight end?

Seahawks LB Drake Thomas vs. Bears RB D’Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift bounces it outside for the SCORE.



Bears up, 10-0.



NEvsCHI on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/R75ldG3SHb — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026

Entering Week 8, Ben Johnson’s club owned the league’s top-ranked ground attack, averaging a brisk 154.3 yards per outing. The Bears’ leading rusher is D’Andre Swift, now in his third season in the Windy City. He’s totaled team highs in carries (116), yards (476), and total touchdowns (7)—all of those scores via the ground. He comes off a season-best 22 attempts, good for 78 yards and one touchdown in Chicago’s Thursday night win over the Patriots.

Seahawks’ linebacker Drake Thomas ranks third on the team with 35 tackles, behind only Ernest Jones IV (68) and Devon Witherspoon (41). While Thomas’s 2026 grade (60.6) via Pro Football Focus is far from awe-inspiring, his number in terms of run defense (70.5) is worth mentioning. And does Aden Durde also use the former undrafted free agent from North Carolina State to spy Caleb Williams?

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