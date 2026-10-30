3 Bold Predictions For Seahawks vs. Bears in Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears made waves this week as both pulled off massive moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Seattle added three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to fill their biggest need on the offensive line. As for the Bears, they added to a strength as they improved their defensive line by picking up Jeffrey Simmons in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Now, those two should go head-to-head as the Seahawks host the Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 8. With that showdown being in prime time, there will be plenty of eyes on both teams. With the stage set, here's a look at three bold predictions for the NFC showdown.

Seahawks hold Chicago under 100 rushing yards

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an intriguing battle of strength vs. strength. The Bears are first in the NFL in rushing yardage with 1,080 yards going into this game while the Seahawks are sixth in the league in stopping the run, and are holding teams to just 3.5 yards per attempt.

Both teams will be intent on imposing their will in this one and while the Bears have been impressive, Seattle proved last week that they're still the best defense in the league when they're focused. That's the case in this prediction as Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde put a game plan together that forces Caleb Williams to beat them with his arm.

Caleb Williams gets picked off twice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forcing Williams to throw the ball is only the first step. Seattle has to be up to the task of slowing him down as well, because Williams is in the midst of another fantastic season. He's completing 71 percent of his attempts and has thrown just one interception.

Seattle will have more than enough confidence going against Williams after holding Patrick Mahomes to 19-of-33 passing with an interception. This week, they continue to impress as they slow Williams down and force him to throw two interceptions for the first time this season.

Seattle RBs combine for 150 yards rushing

Seattle Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson celebrates with WR Tory Horton after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Seattle's defensive strategy goes well, the Seahawks should be able to control the ball on the ground. They did this in Week 7 to the tune of 153 yards against a stingy Kansas City defense. They're again going up against a potent defense, and one that just received a boost in the form of Jeffrey Simmons.

That said, Seattle added Quenton Nelson, who knows Simmons well from their time in the AFC South. Nelson shores up the only weakness on the offensive line and in this final prediction, he helps clear the way for Seattle's running backs to rush for 150 yards as Brian Fleury plays a brilliant ball-control offense.

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