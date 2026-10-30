Seahawks Have 'Best Defense in Football' Entering Matchup vs. Bears

Similar to the Legion of Boom in the 2010s, the current Seattle Seahawks' "Dark Side" defense is only growing in infamy around the NFL as they continue to strike fear in opposing offenses.

There was no better example of that than in Week 7, when the Seahawks handed the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense their worst-ever performance in primetime. Kansas City didn't have a single snap in the red zone, totaled just 213 yards and picked up 11 first downs. Running back Kenneth Walker III, who entered the game averaging 133 rushing yards per game, finished with 14 carries for 36 yards.

After losing three of its previous four games, Seattle's defense is riding high into a Monday night game against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. The Bears are well aware of the caliber of defense they're facing.

Seahawks have 'best defense in football'

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams (99) and Ernest Jones (13) tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was asked on Wednesday about his thoughts on facing the Seahawks after how they shut down the Chiefs. Williams gave Seattle's defensive unit a lot of credit, but also welcomed the challenge.

“Obviously, that’s the best defense in football right now, for stats-wise and players and scheme,” Williams said. “So, it’s going to be fun for us; it’s going to be a challenge for us, and we accept that challenge. We gotta go out there, we gotta execute, we gotta do our part.

“They do a good job with punching the ball out, interceptions — I think they’re second in the league or something like that with the amount of turnovers that they’ve had … They’re fully equipped over there to do whatever they need as a defense and as a team, and so like I said, it’s going to be a fun challenge for us.”

Seattle's defense is allowing the fewest total yards per game (233.9), the fewest passing yards (144.4) and the sixth-fewest rushing yards (89.4) through seven games. They rank fourth in points allowed per game (17.9) and are tied for the second-most takeaways (12).

The Seahawks are essentially dominating in every area, and Bears head coach Ben Johnson is well aware of how difficult it will be for his offense to move the ball.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think they do a great job affecting the quarterback, number one. Up front, they’ve got good rushers, and they’re able to get [to] and affect the quarterback without having to pressure a whole lot in passing downs,” Johnson said. “So, when you’re able to do that with just four rushers, I think it’s really hard to get guys open with a lot of space. They’re doing a phenomenal job taking away explosive plays in the passing game, and it’s hard to stay on schedule consistently and march it down the field and score in the red zone on these guys, and that’s what they try to make you do.”

The potential All-Pro defensive line duo of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II are two of the main culprits in what Johnson is describing, and it's further amplified by the edge rushers. Linebacker and defensive back Nick Emmanwori is emerging as one of the most unique players in the league, and he's adding a whole new dimension to the Seahawks' pass rush.

“You combine that with the fact that it’s hard for a lot of offenses to even get started — the number of three-and-outs on tape is pretty astonishing as well,” Johnson added. “It’s hard to run the ball; hard to throw the ball, and it’s going to take a team effort here to win this one this week.”

The Seahawks (4-3) and Bears (5-2) kick off at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, at Lumen Field. Both teams made blockbuster trades this week, with Seattle adding All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and the Bears picking up All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, adding further intrigue to the matchup.

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