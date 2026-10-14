The Seattle Seahawks are 3-2 coming off a disappointing 32-29 loss to their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 5. What makes it worse is that the Seahawks have to turn around to go on the road to face the Denver Broncos (3-2). There have been shades of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team, but they have looked incredibly sloppy.

​From turnovers and bad decision-making to poor play from main position groups, there are several things that the Seahawks need to fix up before they face another Super Bowl contender on a tough journey. If Seattle isn’t careful and improves on some flaws, it could be facing a 3-3 record with more tough games down the road. This Broncos team is not a group to be careless about.

10 Issues the Seahawks Need to Fix

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is hit by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Khalid Kareem (47) after throwing a pass during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​1. Quarterback Sam Darnold has to stop turning over the ball. He has thrown five interceptions through the last three games played. He is on pace to throw 25 interceptions. That is unacceptable for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, especially one who is working towards a contract extension. The Broncos have forced five interceptions this season.

​2. Darnold has to be more confident in his throws. There isn’t an indication that he hasn’t recovered from his glute injury. There are signs that he is uncomfortable with his decision-making. Darnold isn’t making the solid, tight throws he made last year; he is throwing into double or triple coverage and he is going to solid yards up the middle.

He is clearly in his own head and has to calm down and quit doubting his throws. Even if the Broncos won’t have cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga, Seattle has to be careful of this dangerous Broncos’ pass defense.

​3. The offense has to take risks with the running game. The Seahawks were too careful with rookie Jadarian Price before his injury and they didn’t give wide receiver Rashid Shaheed a carry. Seattle needs to be more aggressive and reliable on the ground. They need to give Robert Henry Jr., Velus Jones Jr., or another veteran a shot at running back.

​4. It is starting to feel like there is some disconnect between the new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and the Seahawks’ players. Darnold is the most vulnerable if he feels like there isn’t a rhythm with the offense. The running back room is easily suffering and not being utilized to their best potential. Another key aspect is the lack of utilization from Shaheed, wide receiver Tory Horton and tight end Elijah Arroyo.

​5. The offensive line has to step up. This season, the experienced offensive line hasn’t seen any improvement. Seattle has allowed 11 sacks this season, including eight in the last two games. Seattle has allowed five sacks from the 49ers, who didn’t have edge rusher Nick Bosa. The offensive line has been dominated often in short-yardage and red-zone schemes. Seattle faces a much more dangerous defensive line with the Broncos on Thursday.

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​6. Head coach Mike Macdonald has to admit to changes. One of the biggest problems with Super Bowl contenders or champs is believing everything will work out. Macdonald can’t be afraid to make changes. One of the biggest examples is changing coverage of cornerback Josh Jobe, who was poorly covering wide receiver Mike Evans.

​7. The run defense has to be much better. The Seahawks were one of the best run defense teams in the league last season. Through five games, they are 11th in run defense and allowed 3.7 yards per run. There are times in a game when the Dark Side Defense will be overwhelmed and allow multiple solid runs. The Broncos have an underrated running game with J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey, who might be the X-Factors along with the Broncos' offensive line.

​8. The Dark Side Defense has to shut down the short passing game. One of the reasons the Seahawks’ great defense isn’t posting elite numbers is because of the way that opposing offenses are finding ways to get the ball out fast in the short passing game. The Seahawks usually send four or more players at the line of scrimmage for a pass rush.

Offenses know there is less coverage space from the Seahawks near the middle of the zone for about five to eight yards consistently. This allows the opposing offenses to avoid the pass rush and it wears down the Seahawks’ defense.​

9. Red zone defense has to improve. The Seahawks’ defense is great at shutting down quickly. When their backs are against the wall, however, they tend to allow opponents to score. Seattle has allowed the seventh-highest red zone percentage through the first five games, 9-to-12 (75%). It should be noted that some of the opposing team’s starts in or near the red zone are due to a Seahawks turnover, but the Dark Side Defense hasn’t been great at shutting down offenses.

​10. The turnovers have to stop. It is wild that the reigning Super Bowl champions are tied for fifth in the league in turnovers with nine turnovers. This implies that Seattle is too careless with the ball. It is not just Darnold’s bad decision-making; it involves the run game. The Seahawks have lost two games this season solely based on turnovers.

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