Seahawks Could Break 661-Day Streak vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have experienced a lot of success over the last year or so, and losses have not come often.

Since the start of last season, the Seahawks have won 20 out of 25 games, including their three postseason wins en route to Super Bowl LX.

During that time frame, the Seahawks have not lost consecutive games. The last time the Seahawks were on a losing streak was in December 2024, when they lost a pair of games: Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers and Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, both at home. Those losses ultimately pushed the Seahawks out of the postseason picture, causing them to miss the playoffs despite winning in Weeks 17 and 18 to finish the year with a 10-7 record.

Seahawks in Danger of Starting Losing Streak vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an impressive run over the last two seasons for the Seahawks, but what they have shown is resilience in bouncing back after a loss. When they dropped the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers last season, they pulled out a two-score victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road the following week. That's something the Seahawks will have to do once again if they want to keep pace in a very competitive NFC West.

In Week 5 of last year, the Seahawks dropped a tough three-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Much like they did this past week against the Niners at Lumen Field, they were able to pull out a 20-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, which was a tough AFC West opponent. The circumstances appear to be very similar with the Broncos now on deck.

Given the fact that the Seahawks are two games back of the 49ers in the division standings, a win in Week 6 is incredibly crucial for their long-term success.

The Seahawks returned to practice earlier in the week with a renewed focus and a sense of urgency, knowing that they had just dropped a game. They have proven every time in the last two seasons that they can turn the page quickly and come out of adversity on top. This is another big test of that, and they will get to prove themselves on a national stage.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Broncos is scheduled for 5:15 pm PT inside Empower Field at Mile High. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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