3 Players the Seahawks Should Trade for From the Philadelphia Eagles

A few days ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were 2-1, held a 20-10 lead on the super bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams, and had a 4th and goal from the 2 halfway through the 4th quarter. Now, they’re effectively tapping out on this era. Life comes at you fast. Since they’ve been kind enough to make their intentions so clear, let’s see what the Seattle Seahawks might want.

Saquon Barkley

This is the one I see come up the most from Seahawks fans that want a shot at the carcass of the Eagles. Saquon is one of the defining running backs of this era of the NFL, with over 11,000 yards and an Offensive Player of the Year award to his name. However, he’s turning 30 before Super Bowl LXI, has over 2,300 career touches, and is currently injured.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) suffers an apparent injury on a tackle by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bigger issue may be the contract. The Eagles have packed almost all of Barkley’s substantial contract into bonus money and void years, with the bare minimum left in base salary. This means the Eagles will likely have to pay out almost all of his contract even if he’s traded. Which probably means they need significant assets to consider it. No thank you.

Jalyx Hunt

The Eagles have been so aggressive with their contracts in recent years that it may be quite some time before they dig themselves out of the mess they find themselves in. So even though Jalyx Hunt is 25 years old and just starting to realize his immense potential on the edge, he might not be part of the next window. Especially in year three of his rookie deal.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) reacts after a defensive play against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunt broke out in 2025 with 6.5 sacks and 3 interceptions. If Mike Macdonald sees him as a fit for his defense, this might be an under-the-radar move to make that could shore up the EDGE room now and later. And unlike most players on the Eagles, his contract hasn’t been pumped full of bonus money and void years, so it’s a much more feasible trade.

Riq Woolen

Just kidding.

Moro Ojomo

Another 2025 breakout on the Eagles defense, Ojomo punched in 6 sacks last year. There’s no way the Eagles can afford to extend him after already giving big contracts to Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. And he’s a free agent in five months, so the Eagles need to either make a move now or hope for a compensatory pick in 2028. But this one is hard to maneuver.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks just gave Leonard Williams an extension, and Byron Murphy is next, so they can’t pay Ojomo either. This would be a half-season rental to try to win another super bowl. But then you still have to give Philly more than they’d get in compensatory picks for Ojomo anyway. I don’t see this one coming together. But someone’s probably landing him.

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