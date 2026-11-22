This season hasn't gone exactly as planned for the Seattle Seahawks, who are currently 6-4. While that record has them in the playoff race in the NFC, it's not what any of us expected after Seattle went 14-3 last year and won the Super Bowl.

Injuries have played a part, but the Seahawks have also had some serious struggles on offense. Through their first 10 games, they have not adequately replaced running back Kenneth Walker III and first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is still finding his groove.

Seattle needs to find a way to get hot and reel off some wins, but they won't be able to do that in Week 11. That's because the Seahawks are enjoying a well-timed bye week. The timing is great for them as they're not only going to be able to get some of their banged up players healthy, but they can also regroup before a final stretch that will have some intense games. That begins with a huge showdown in Week 12.

When is the next Seattle Seahawks game?

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the field after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle will be on the road next week and they will take on the San Francisco 49ers, who enter Week 11 with a record of 8-1 and are in first place in the NFC West.

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Venue: Levi's Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: 49ers -2.5 | O/U: 46.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: 49ers -136 | Seahawks +115

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Seahawks remaining schedule

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking on the 49ers, the Seahawks have a chance to pick up some wins against three teams from the struggling NFC East. Their finish, however, will be tough. The Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 followed by a two-game road trip. That begins with a cross-country trip to face the Carolina Panthers before closing out the season with another game against the Rams.

Week 12: Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Week 13: Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Week 15: Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Week 18: Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

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