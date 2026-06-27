Why the Seahawks’ Running Game Isn’t a Weakness in 2026

There was a lot of concern over the Seattle Seahawks’ running game entering the offseason. That concern only grew at the beginning of free agency when the Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP/running back Kenneth Walker III and didn’t sign a top-tier option. The front office signed only former Green Bay Packers power back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $2.1 year deal. Seattle, however, eased many fans’ minds when they drafted Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks believe they have their roster sorted out for another deep playoff run. They will have to do it without the Super Bowl MVP and late-season hero. There isn’t much confidence outside of Seahawks’ media. ESPN Seahawks writer Brady Henderson sees the running back room not as an Achilles Heel or a weakness, but more as a question mark. While there are questions over how the Seahawks decided to handle the position, one thing is certain: the team has its backfield.

The Seahawks Trust Their Players

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There are continuous questions from many on if the Seahawks chose poorly by not re-signing Walker to an extensive deal. General manager John Schneider has experience not getting running backs to expensive rookie contracts. There was going to be a good chance that the front office was going to reload in the first or second round of the Draft. To pair up with Price, the Seahawks wanted to give third-year veteran George Holani more opportunities to shine while Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL injury he suffered in the postseason.

The Seahawks have been practicing minicamps with Holani and Price splitting the first-string reps. They are still giving Wilson some opportunities to develop with the Seahawks’ main offense. He was signed on to be a powerful enforcer and the front office to utilize him in some capacity. There is also the possibility of the Seahawks working with Kenny McIntosh and Jacardia Wright. There is no limit to what new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury can do with the rushing offense.

The Seahawks Trust Their Process

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Speaking of Fleury, he has a big responsibility to continue the offense progress created last season. The Seahawks finished the regular season with the third-ranked scoring offense (28.4) and the tenth-ranked rushing offense (123.3 rushing yards per game). Seattle accomplished this under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who believed in the process of having a split backfield. The Seahawks still believe in this season under Fleury, who has had great success with the run game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Having a split backfield with Price and Holani will ease the pressure off both backs. Price is coming into the NFL after being the No. 2 option in an explosive running back group at Notre Dame, and Holani has only had 83 rushing yards through his first two seasons. The Seahawks will have different systems and packages with each running back. Seattle is also likely to have Wilson play in short-yardage situations while Charbonnet will be out. The offense will be much more capable with a fresh Charbonnet when he returns in the middle or late in the season.

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