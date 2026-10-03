5 Predictions Ahead of Chargers vs. Seahawks
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The Seattle Seahawks are putting their final preparations ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
After coming off of an upset loss last week, in which the entire staff predicted incorrectly, the Seahawks have a chance to earn some redemption and get back in the win column. Here's a look at five predictions from our staff on how the game will go.
Analyst
Score Prediction
Jeremy Brener
SEA 23, LAC 13
Randy Gurzi
SEA 27, LAC 16
Michael Hanich
SEA 27, LAC 13
Brendon Nelson
SEA 24, LAC 17
Russell Baxter
SEA 30, LAC 19
Jeremy Brener: Seahawks 23, Chargers 13
The Seahawks have a chip on their shoulder after losing last week, but so do the Chargers after going 0-3 in their first three weeks. Being at home for the first time since the season opener should provide a big advantage for Seattle, especially when it comes to the defense.
The Chargers' offense has not played up to par and has scored no more than 16 points in each of their first three games. If Seattle can take an early lead and kill the clock by running the football, they should manage to come out of this game as a two-score winner.
Randy Gurzi: Seahawks 27, Chargers 16
The Seahawks need to bounce back following their surprising loss to the Commanders. They're facing an opponent desperate for a win as well: the 0-3 Chargers. Facing a talented team looking for its first win can be dangerous, but there's no way Mike Macdonald doesn't have his team focused following their Week 3 letdown.
Michael Hanich: Seahawks 27, Chargers 13
Seattle bounces back with a much more balanced offense, even if rooking running back Jadarian Price doesn't play. The Seahawks’ offense takes advantage of the Chargers’ injuries on defense. Meanwhile, defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II should have monster games against a Chargers that is pulling starting interior offensive linemen from the practice squad.
Brendon Nelson: Seahawks 24, Chargers 17
The Seahawks come out fast and score early, opening up the offense and attacking a weakened secondary. The Chargers fight back since this game is effectively their season on the line but their offensive line is their undoing.
Russell Baxter: Seahawks 30, Chargers 19
The Seahawks stubbed their toe last week but their defense figures to be too much for a Chargers' attack that can't get out of its own way this season. Seattle's defense scoops up a turnover by Jim Harbaugh's team and scores, and the Bolts total fewer than 20 points for the fourth time in as many games this season.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener