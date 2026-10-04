This week was a brutal week for the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) as they took all of the heat from the 33-31 road loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3. The players likely endured the wrath of head coach Mike Macdonald throughout a week of practice. Finally, the Seahawks have to put their rookie starting running back Jadarian Price on IR with a chest injury.

There is some good news coming from the week as they made roster adjustments to make room for a 53-man roster heading into the Week 4 matchup versus the winless Los Angeles Chargers. One of the moves is elevating former two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs from the practice squad, along with safety Maxen Hook for the second consecutive week. There is a good chance that Diggs will make his first regular season appearance with the Seahawks.

Diggs Added to the Regular Season Roster

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) following a reception by McConkey during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks don’t have an issue at cornerback this season concerning depth and potential. Seattle gets nickel Nick Emmanwori to full health and is taking a full set of reps. Starting cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe have been great in bursts and Nehemiah Pritchett has been an excellent surprise. Nothing is wrong with the first set of cornerbacks, but that doesn’t mean the Seahawks aren’t going to experiment.

Diggs played only three regular-season games and one playoff game since October last season. The Seahawks had Diggs play a portion of the preseason after being signed. While he had limitations in zone coverage, he still showed he was reliable in man coverage. He passed the Seahawks’ test during the preseason, but he acknowledged he needed time to develop with the defense.

How Much Action Does Diggs Get Versus the Chargers?

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell (50) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Diggs plays, he will get the opportunity to play in certain man-coverage schemes or with the second-team defense. Diggs has shown he hasn’t been a consistent play in zone schemes while he was with the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

If the Seahawks put Diggs into meaningful reps versus the Chargers, he’ll play some boundary cornerback, which will push Witherspoon to a slot position. The Seahawks had one safety on the field, two boundary corners and two slot corners in Week 3 against the Commanders. This could be a similar scheme Seattle utilizes again.

Diggs’ addition to the roster might push rookie cornerback Julian Neal into being a healthy inactive player against the Chargers. Neal, however, has been a special teams defender for the first three games for Seattle. If Neal is inactive, the Seahawks will need another player to step up.

Diggs’ addition doesn't mean that Neal or Smith will be inactive for the game, but the Seahawks would have too many cornerbacks on the game-day roster. This would force one position group to be down a player.

The Seahawks could have Diggs play a handful or a lot of snaps, against a Chargers team that plays a mixture of short-passing, thanks to the new addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and the deep-passing game due to the arm strength of quarterback Justin Herbert. Either way, it feels the Seahawks will do their due diligence on Diggs as a potential role player in the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense.

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