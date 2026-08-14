Three Effects Terrion Arnold‘s Signing Does for the Seahawks in 2026

Cornerback Terrion Arnold was one of the biggest topics coming out of the second episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks. The Seattle Seahawks had him in for a workout despite several questions about him being accused in an eight-count felony kidnapping and robbery case.

The Seahawks liked what they saw on the practice field and decided to sign him to a one-year deal, beating out the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants, who also expressed interest.

There are more questions than answers about Arnold’s case. There is the matter of when he will make court appearances, with his first being on October 5th. The NFL could suspend him or put him on the commissioner’s exempt list. Seattle’s front office is aware of the issues and felt it was a low-risk, high-reward situation despite an image backlash. The Seahawks, however, did make a statement on the field regarding this season.

Seahawks Get a Fully Capable No. 3 Cornerback

Nov 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) blocks a pass indended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One critique from the Seahawks’ front office from fans is the lack of a number three cornerback despite making free agent additions and drafting four defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks let cornerback Riq Woolen walk via free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles to put Josh Jobe as the full-time number two corner. Seattle has been trying out veteran Noah Igbinoghene, third-year Nehemiah Pritchett and rookie Julian Neal at the number three spot.

In the two years in the league, Arnold has shown to be a reliable starter with the Detroit Lions. He showed why he is a first-round cornerback in his rookie season alone. While Igbinoghene, Pritchett and Neal have shown promise, Arnold has the natural talent to be a top-tier man-coverage corner.

The Seahawks were burned in several instances in the deep passing game because they didn’t have three lockdown boundary corners on the field. Arnold can fill that role for Seattle.

They aren’t preparing for Arnold to play a full season

There are a lot of questions around Arnold’s availability this upcoming season. There is a good chance that the NFL could suspend him while his hearings continue. The Seahawks planned this out and are not only paying likely a veteran minimum, but are not devoting too many resources to make him a fully needed cornerback.

In the event he faces a suspension early in the season, the Seahawks are prepared to have their other corners play the spots after Devon Witherspoon and Jobe, like they have the entire offseason. Arnold could be a big relief for the Seahawks late in the season and in the postseason.

Arnold Puts Pressure on the Other Cornerbacks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, this signing comes as a warning from the Seahawks. The team had every intention of using some undervalued veterans, potential breakout players, or talented rookies to become the number-three corner. While the conclusion is still out on all of them, Arnold’s signing comes with a warning that some players need to stand out.

Igbinoghene has been playing a mix of boundary and slot cornerback this training camp. Pritchett has played a good portion with the first-team defense with Witherspoon sliding inside at the slot due to Nick Emmanwori recovering from ankle surgery. Finally, Neal has been injured for most of training camp with no signs of him being back to full health.

There is a good chance that Pritchett and Igbinoghene will play in the Seahawks’ first preseason game on Saturday versus the Dallas Cowboys. Neal is likely doubtful for the game. This will be a test to see which cornerback can stand out. Rookies Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller, who were both drafted in the seventh round, are also wanting to be in the mix.

The Seahawks are putting real pressure on the cornerbacks to step up, or their role on the team will decrease with Arnold’s addition. Seattle may have signed him to a one-year deal, but depending on his legal situation and how he plays this upcoming season, Arnold might be a restricted free agent. This would be a key push for the Seahawks to have Arnold come back for the 2027 season.

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