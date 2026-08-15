Is Jadarian Price Playing Today vs. Cowboys? Injury Update for Seahawks RB

Preseason football isn't always the most exciting, but it's still an excellent opportunity for fans to see their teams in action following a long offseason. It's also the first chance to see many of the new faces on the field and for the Seattle Seahawks, one player fans are anxious to see make his debut is Jadarian Price.

The first-round pick out of Notre Dame is expected to help replace Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency. Seattle knew it wouldn't be easy replacing the Super Bowl MVP, especially with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL. The addition of Price gave them a potential lead back, but he's been fighting for that job with a highly motivated George Holani.

Typically, the best players don't take many snaps during the preseason but in this case, Price could do himself some favors by performing well in the exhibition games. The question, however, is whether or not he will make his debut Saturday when the Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys. Price has been dealing with upper leg soreness, and while he went through the walk-through on Friday, he missed several days of practice this week.

Is Jadarian Price playing on Saturday?

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price interacts with fans after the first training camp practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald announced that despite going through the walkthrough, Jadarian Price will not suit up against the Cowboys.

While fans may be disappointed that they won't get to see Price in action, this is the right call. There's no reason to risk re-injury in a meaningless game. Giving him more time to ensure he's 100 percent is the best long-term move.

Seattle will have to dig deep at RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Price being out, Emanuel Wilson has also missed time this week. That puts his status in doubt, which means the Seahawks will need to dig deep at the position to get through the game.

Velus Jones Jr. will likely get his chance to show he has value as a RB3, especially given his history as a receiver. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield brings a different element, which could be on display Saturday.

Seattle will also lean on Jacardia Wright and rookies TJ Harden and Justin Jones against Dallas. As for Price, we will have to wait to see if he can make his debut next week against the Tennessee Titans.

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