3 Seahawks Rookies Who Must Step Up Right Away

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending champions, but that doesn't mean their rookie class isn't important.

If anything, it means the rookie class is more important because these first-year players will have to play at a very high level right from the jump in their careers. The Seahawks' rookie class is going to be expected to help the team win a Super Bowl by replacing some key players on the roster.

"The world champion Seahawks, as I saw it, had three clear areas that became needs this offseason: running back, safety and corner, with the departures of Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen," Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer wrote.

"Accordingly, running back Jadarian Price, safety Bud Clark and corner Julian Neal were their first three draft picks, and all three will be guys to watch in late July and August. And another storyline, one that’ll tie back to Price, will be Zach Charbonnet’s return from a torn ACL."

Jadarian Price

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL during the divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers back in January, first-round pick Jadarian Price will be thrown into the limelight in Week 1, assuming he gets through training camp in full health.

This will be an excellent opportunity for Price to get early reps, especially considering he was a backup in college to Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. He'll compete with George Holani in training camp for the starting job against the New England Patriots on Sep. 9.

Bud Clark

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Clark shouldn't be expected to start over Julian Love and Ty Okada, but he should still have a handsome role in the secondary. Last year, the secondary proved how important depth is, and everyone in Seattle's back line can play at a high level.

Clark is taking over for Coby Bryant, who signed with the Chicago Bears back in March. Those are tough shoes to fill, but Clark will be given an opportunity to show why he was a second-round pick.

Julian Neal

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks won't have Riq Woolen this season after he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Josh Jobe and Nick Emmanwori will also need to fill in for Woolen's absence, but third-round pick Julian Neal will have to shoulder some of the responsibility as well.

Woolen played in 78 percent of the team's defensive snaps last season, which means Neal could hear his number early and often if he has a strong showing in training camp.

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