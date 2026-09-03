3 Seahawks Who Can Win Defensive Player of the Year

I don’t consider it to be a bad thing that the Seattle Seahawks’ defense, which is the core of their elite team and the main reason why they’re such an intimidating squad, is a true unit. Rather than being built around one or two hyper-elite players, they’re well-rounded and deep. None of that is a bad thing, and in some ways might even be the secret to their success.

However, assuming the team has another elite defense this season, perhaps that narrative can be flipped. Last year, they didn’t even have a realistic candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, although a major reason why was that Myles Garrett was such an obvious pick for it. Here are three players that might be able to at least get some votes in 2026.

Byron Murphy II

For the moment, Leonard Williams is the more well-known player in the trenches for the Seahawks, but I think this year is when that changes. Byron Murphy II nearly matched him as a pass rusher last year despite effectively being the nose tackle, while also being the tip of the spear of the league’s best run defense. Now, he’s a year closer to his prime.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II gestures during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans. | AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

There is a history of defensive tackles winning the award, although you can mostly thank Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt for that. Before those two, you have to go back to Warren Sapp in 1999 and Dana Stubblefield in 1997. That’s eight DPOTY winners in the last 30 years, and all of them recorded at least eleven sacks. Does Byron have that in him? That’s what it’ll take.

Ernest Jones IV

The last time an off-ball linebacker won the award, it was 2013 with Luke Kuechly taking it home. Before then you have to peel it back to 2005 and Brian Urlacher. Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks provided something of a golden age in the early 00s, but this isn’t exactly the position people tend to look at when trying to come up with candidates.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones (13) after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kuechly was the leader of the NFL’s second best defense, averaged almost ten tackles a game, and tallied four interceptions to take home the prize. Urlacher helmed the NFL’s #1 defense and lived in the backfield with seventeen TFLs and six sacks. It’s a high bar to clear. Jones would likely have to amass around 170 tackles and five interceptions with some sacks.

Nick Emmanwori

There have been cornerbacks to win the award before, and there have been safeties to win the award before. But Emmanwori would be atypical, since he’s more of a slot corner, linebacker, edge rusher hybrid, and I’m not sure how many of those you can find in recent history. The best I can do is Charles Woodson in 2009, but even that isn’t a perfect comparison.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Woodson had 74 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 9 (!) interceptions, 3 (!) return touchdowns, 4 forced fumbles, and 18 passes defensed. That’s the kind of all-around production you need to win the award if you’re going to be a utility man in the secondary. Emmanwori probably needs at least 100 tackles to go with 3-4 sacks and 7-8 turnovers to get considered.

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