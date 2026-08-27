3 Seahawks Position Groups to Watch vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks will be making a lot of big decisions in the next couple of days when it comes to their 53-man roster.

The team has to go from 90 to 53 players before Sunday at the 3 p.m. PT deadline, but their final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs will give them a clearer idea in who they need to cut and who they need to keep. Here's a look at the three position groups with the most to gain and lose going into the game against the Chiefs.

Running Back

Tennessee Titans cornerback Keydrain Calligan tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the running back position. Their top two players, rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, are dealing with injuries and have not been able to play during the preseason. Price (leg) is expected to be ready for the team's season opener against the New England Patriots, while Charbonnet (torn ACL) could end up with a spot on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

This opens the door for the depth on the roster to stand out and possibly claim a roster spot. George Holani is expected to lead the way with carries, while Emanuel Wilson and Jacardia Wright should have a role as well. Wilson signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Seahawks in the offseason while Wright scored a 69-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Either of them could earn a spot on the 53-man roster and their performance against the Chiefs could be the deciding factor.

Wide Receiver

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. dives for the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks likely have one wide receiver spot up for grabs. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton should feel secure in their placement on the roster, the same cannot be said for Montorie Foster Jr. and sixth-round rookie Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who both are on the roster bubble.

Foster caught a touchdown pass during the team's first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, while Henderson's status as a rookie draft pick could help his case to grow with the Seahawks. While Henderson is a draft pick, his position on the 53-man roster is not guaranteed. There is a world in which both of them make the team, but there's a good chance there's only room for one of them.

Cornerback

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the wide receiver corps, the cornerback room likely has two players battling for one final spot between veteran first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene and third-year pro Nehemiah Pritchett.

Igbinoghene comes to the Seahawks with six years of experience and has thrived in the slot cornerback role throughout his career. Meanwhile, Pritchett has grown a lot within Seattle's system and is a former draft pick of theirs. Both of them have impressed during training camp, which makes the decision a difficult one.

However, the addition of Trevon Diggs and the potential for Terrion Arnold to join the team down the line likely means only one of them will make the 53-man roster.

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