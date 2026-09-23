3 Seahawks With the Most to Prove Entering Week 3

Despite being without Sam Darnold for all but one drive, the Seattle Seahawks are 2-0 and remain one of the favorites in the entire NFL. They secured a narrow win in Week 1 over the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch and then made it look easy against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Now, they turn their attention to the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Like Seattle, the Commanders will be without their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels who suffered a dislocated elbow in their Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The performance of Drew Lock gives Seattle plenty of confidence entering this one, but that doesn't mean there aren't some players who need to show some improvement. That said, here's a look at the three Seahawks with the most to prove against Washington this weekend.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Seahawks gave Rashid Shaheed a three-year, $51 million extension. That deal shows they view him as a threat in the passing game, rather than just seeing him as a return man. After two games, however, Shaheed hasn't done nearly enough as a receiver.

He has just four receptions for 39 yards and another four yards on one rushing attempt. Shaheed is capable of doing more and perhaps it's the absence of Darnold that has him struggling, but Shaheed is feeling the pressure entering Week 3.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler runs a drill against tackle Uso Seumalo during minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Fowler Jr. was one of the Seahawks' few offseason additions and he felt like a perfect fit in Mike Macdonald's defense. Entering Week 3, Fowler has yet to hit his stride. He's played 27 snaps on defense and has yet to record a tackle. Fowler does have two pressures, but he's going to feel more pressure the longer he goes without making an impact.

Jadarian Price, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie first round pick Jadarian Price was expected to be the focal point of the Seattle offense and he has all the tools to be a difference-maker. He hasn't been bad, by any means, but Price hasn't had his breakout performance. After two games, he has 104 yards on 23 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and is still looking for his first touchdown as a pro.

Price is currently dealing with a shoulder injury which has his status for Week 3 in doubt. It's also the second time he's been dealing with an injury, with leg soreness keeping him out during the preseason. There's still plenty of time for him to take off, but until he does explode, Price will begin to feel the pressure that comes with being a first-round selection.

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