3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Quenton Nelson Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are making a splash by acquiring All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Seahawks are sending a third-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round selection in 2028 for Nelson, who is a free agent at the end of the season as his four-year, $80 million contract is set to expire.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff chimed in with their reactions to the trade.

The Right Move

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson leads group of players off the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Seahawks continue to be big buyers in the NFL Trade Deadline. While trading for a running back might be a more glamorous move, an elite guard like Quenton Nelson would be the best move now and in the future." — Michael Hanich

While speculation on a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been in the air, it appears that the team settled for Nelson instead. This might not be the trade many were expecting, but it helps Seattle improve one of the weaker spots on the roster.

The Best of the Best

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson practices before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He was a Pro Bowler in each of his first eight NFL seasons and could make it nine-for-nine in 2026. The former Golden Domer is a three-time First Team All-Pro who turned 30 years old in March. Nelson has played and started 136 regular season games and the only time he's missed was four games in 2021. Quality guards age well in the NFL and this is an excellent addition for the reigning Super Bowl champions." — Russell Baxter

Very few offensive linemen have the resume that Quenton Nelson does, and now he is with the Seahawks for a chance at winning a second straight Super Bowl. Seattle has broken their ceiling again, and that is a very strong place to be at the midway point in the season.

The Seahawks Mean Business

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While Grey Zabel and Anthony Bradford have been playing well at the guard position, the Seahawks knew they needed to make a change after Charles Cross went down with a high ankle sprain that should keep him out for a couple of weeks. While the fit isn't perfect and Seattle could have gone in a different direction, they put their foot down and made it clear they wanted to make an improvement." — Jeremy Brener

It would have been very easy for the Seahawks to sit back, let things play out with Cross's injury, and rely on the depth they have. Still, the Seahawks are showing that they want to win another Super Bowl, which is why they went out and made this move. They will figure out the fit over the next several weeks, but it's safe to say that the Seahawks are better today than they were yesterday.

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