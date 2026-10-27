3 Reasons Why Seahawks Fleeced Colts in Quenton Nelson Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are adjusting their roster after their Week 7 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team acquired eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, sending a third- and fifth-round pick in exchange for one of the best offensive linemen in the league.

Here's a look at three reasons why Seahawks general manager John Schneider should be praised for the deal.

The Rich Get Richer

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson practices before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are viewed as one of the top teams in the league, but this trade could put them back in pole position for the NFC contender race by boosting one of their weak spots on the offensive line.

The Seahawks are sending a message to the league that they want to contend for another Super Bowl this season. They didn't want to waste the opportunity after offensive tackle Charles Cross went down with an injury against the Chiefs that should keep him out for a few weeks. That is going to create a very competitive trade deadline as other teams try to jostle for position.

Using That Surplus of Draft Picks

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are currently on tap for 12 draft picks going into next year before the Nelson trade. Now that number slides down to 11, but the number of compensatory draft picks coming to the Seahawks gives them the ability to make this trade.

The Seahawks should get compensatory picks in next year's draft after losing Riq Woolen, Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe, and Coby Bryant to free agency. On top of that, assistant general manager Nolan Teasley is heading to the Minnesota Vikings, which gives them an additional draft pick thanks to the Rooney Rule.

Having all of these picks allows Schneider to be a lot more aggressive when it comes to trading, and it's possible that this might not be his only move.

Replenishing the Loss

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner recovers a fumble against offensive tackle Charles Cross | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to compensatory picks, the Seahawks should be able to get one if Nelson doesn't re-sign in free agency. Nelson is in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2022 with the Colts.

It remains to be seen if this trade is merely a rental or the start of the second half of a potential Hall of Fame career for Nelson. Regardless of where that puts the Seahawks, they are winning in the end.

If Nelson is only on the books this season, the Seahawks will likely get a third-round pick in 2028 for losing out on him in free agency. This means the Seahawks are pretty much sending a fifth-round pick to the Colts for one of the league's top offensive linemen, making this a massive fleece.

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