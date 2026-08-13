4 Seahawks Fighting for Their Roster Lives vs. Cowboys

This Saturday will mark the end of the Seattle Seahawks' training camp process and the beginning of the preseason. The Seahawks will host the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday for their first preseason game.

The three preseason games are the last chance for players to make a good enough impression to make the 53-man roster. Some players have the edge over others in terms of talent and production value for the Seahawks. They’ll need to have stellar performances versus the Cowboys to get that edge.

Wide Receiver Montorie Foster Jr.

Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr. runs after a catch during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Montorie Foster has been one of the better bottom-half-of-the-roster players in the last few practices. He has been a player who has a great chance to make an impression with Jake Bobo missing 12 practices due to a hamstring injury. Foster was impressive in several scrimmages and in Fan Fest as a receiver, but his downside is not being a factor on special teams.

Players like Irv Charles and Emmanuel Henderson are great contenders for a roster spot because of their position and their contributions on special teams. Players like Foster have to either perform at a high level on Saturday, or he must be an efficient receiver while stepping on special teams. There might be three preseason games, but he has to play great in the first game.

Offensive Tackle Logan Brown

Brown has been among one of the better young offensive linemen throughout camp. He has a tough leader to climb because it takes a lot more for players in that position group to climb. Not only does he have to be more consistent than right tackle Bobby Hart, but also other players along the line. It is not likely that he starts in the first preseason for Seattle, which is why it is important to have a stellar performance in game one.

Edge Rusher Jamie Sheriff

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff (50) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, head coach Mike Macdonald challenged a few of the non-starters on the team to step up and make a push for a contributing spot. Sheriff is among those players who have been underrated for most of his career.

Sheriff made a good impression during the offseason, but he has missed a large portion of training camp due to an injury. A series of stellar games, especially one against the Cowboys, will help his odds of making the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Michael Dansby

The rookie who arguably has the most to prove on Saturday against the Cowboys is one of their seventh-round cornerbacks selected in this past NFL Draft. Dansby has been noticeable at times and even complimented by Macdonald.

What puts him at a disadvantage against Andre Fuller is that Dansby isn’t as dynamic as Fuller, who has been put into drills at cornerback, nickel and safety. Dansby needs to be a lockdown corner and a reliable special teamer in these games.

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