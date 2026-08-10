3 Surprise Players Who Could Make the Seahawks Roster

This training camp is all about the Seattle Seahawks finding the right players to assemble and create an efficient 53-man roster and practice squad crew for the beginning of the 2026 NFL Season. There have been a dozen brutal practices where the team creates schemes, solidifying position groups and developing players.

Several players have made a name for themselves even before the team's first preseason game this week against the Dallas Cowboys. These players have made themselves stand out so far this training camp, but they'll need to prove their value in the preseason games.

Wide Receiver Montorie Foster Jr.

Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown catch against Iowa during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most impressive players in the last few practices has been second-year wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. He has stepped up since wide receiver Jake Bobo has been out with an injury. Among his best days was Friday’s practice and Saturday’s fan fest practice in Lumen Field. He has even received first-team reps with the Seahawks’ offense.

Foster spent his entire rookie season last year with the Seahawks on and off the practice squad. He even spent some time as a substitute teacher during his off time. This offseason has shown that he can compete for an NFL roster spot. If the rosters were being decided after Fan Fest practice, and there would be a good chance he makes the 53-man roster. He needs to be the most productive receiver during the preseason games.

Linebacker Patrick O’Connell

The Seahawks' Dark Side Defense is built on many reliable and Pro-Bowl caliber players to create an efficient unit. Several backups are still trying to prove their value not only to make the 53-man roster but also to become contributors.

Linebacker Patrick O'Connell has been battling all last season and this offseason to validate his worth to an elite-level defense. Last season was his most productive year yet as he accounted for 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack in nine games.

He has played well when facing off against the first-team offense in practices. O'Connell isn't the fastest or the most athletic middle linebacker, but when he is challenged, he plays up to the task. O'Connell is also an underrated passing game defender, which makes him stand out against other linebackers outside of Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight.

Cornerback Andre Fuller

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks were determined that they wouldn’t have a lack of depth at cornerback like they did last season. Seattle may have drafted Andre Fuller in the seventh round, but he has been performing like he should’ve been selected much sooner. Fuller accounted for multiple interceptions during mini-camp and OTAs.

The Seahawks took Fuller’s development to another level during training camp. Not only have they continued to train him at cornerback, but they might have plans for him at safety or nickel. Fuller was seen participating in drills with veteran safety D’Anthony Bell in situational box linebacker drills.

There is a possibility that Fuller might be training at nickel for the preseason games. The more dynamic and efficient he is, the more capable he is of making the 53-man roster.

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