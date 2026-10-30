5 Burning Questions Ahead of Bears vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

To learn more about the Bears' current state of affairs, we spoke with Chicago Bears On SI contributor Mike Moraitis.

What do you make of the Bears trading for Jeffery Simmons and is he expected to play against the Seahawks?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade was historically expensive, but it was exactly the type of all-in move the Bears needed to make while Caleb Williams is on his rookie deal. Simmons is going to improve both the pass-rush and run defense, plus he'll add a little more attitude upfront. I do believe he's going to play in Week 8, especially because he has an extra day to get ready.

How has Caleb Williams looked in the past two games since returning from injury?

Williams has picked up where he left off before the injury and I haven't seen anything different about him. He is rapidly ascending to the elite quarterback the Bears hoped he would turn into when they took him No. 1 overall in 2024. His accuracy and decision-making has improved by leaps and bounds and he is extremely tough to bring down because of his elite mobility.

What is one thing people should know about the Bears that cannot be found in a box score?

The Ben Johnson factor. The Bears have a lot of talent on offense, but having an elite play-caller only makes this offense more dangerous and it gives Chicago added confidence against any opponent.

If the Bears were to lose this game, what would be the reason why?

The Bears have had very inconsistent play at the cornerback position, and especially from Jaylon Johnson, who is supposed to be their No. 1 but has looked like a shell of the player who used to be considered an elite cornerback. If the Seahawks attack him, that could yield positive and game-changing results.

What is your prediction for the game?

The Bears have looked like true contenders in 2026, but this is a test they have to pass if they want to be taken seriously. I think the Bears answer the bell and walk out of Lumen Field with a massively important victory. Bears 23, Seahawks 21.

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