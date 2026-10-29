Seahawks Make Big Lineup Change for Bears Game

After the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster trade for future Hall of Fame guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday, the main question that arose was where he would play along the team's offensive line.

Nelson has played his entire eight-year NFL career as the Indianapolis Colts' left guard, but the Seahawks have the 2025 No. 18 overall pick, Grey Zabel, in that spot already. Zabel was an immediate boost for Seattle's offense at that position during their Super Bowl-winning season.

During his press conference on Thursday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Nelson will play left guard and Zabel will slide to right guard. Macdonald also said they expect Nelson to play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

“Yeah, [Nelson is] going to play left guard, and Grey’s going to slide to the right,” Macdonald said.

Zabel has experience at right guard from college, where he played multiple positions during a five-year career at North Dakota State. Macdonald and the Seahawks' staff expect that to ease his transition to the right side of the line.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) celebrates a touchdown against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That’s the thought, is that he’s had a lot of experience playing on the right side, so that will help with the learning curve,” Macdonald added. “But, these things, there’s a process that has to be had, and we’ve got the right guys for the job, but we understand it’s a process as well and we’ve got to attack the heck out of it.”

Zabel, instead of working next to left tackle Charles Cross, will now have Abe Lucas to his right and Jalen Sundell to his left for the first time in his NFL career. Cross may also miss the game against the Bears, as he injured his ankle in the Seahawks' Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s going to be a process,” Macdonald said. “Again, we’ve put a lot of time and effort into the chemistry of our offensive line, and we’ve got a couple of things shaken up right now. But the guys will do a great job of meshing and getting on the same page, and I think we’ll be better for it.”

Macdonald also discussed what he liked about the acquisition of Nelson, describing him as "decisive, shocking and relentless" in his style of play, and that's a big reason why they couldn't pass on adding him to the offensive front.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, even amid the excitement, Macdonald acknowledged how it impacts the other players already on the team. Especially since Anthony Bradford, who has made 40 starts for the Seahawks over the last four seasons, now heads to the bench.

“Also, I just felt like it’s necessary saying, I think our offensive line probably played its best game of the season this past Sunday night, and I just want to be clear this isn’t a commentary on any of our personnel or anything like that,” Macdonald said. “We love our guys; it’s a situation where you understand how it affects the guys that have been here and are working really hard and have earned a great role on our team.

“But also, two things can be true at the same time: It’s an opportunity to bring along an all-time, probably a sure-fire Hall of Fame guard with a great track record. And from our understanding about the type of person he is, to join our locker room, it was just an opportunity that is going to make the Seahawks better.”

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