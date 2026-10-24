5 Key Things to Know About Chiefs vs. Seahawks in Week 7

During their Super Bowl championship season of 2025, the Seattle Seahawks played in a total of 20 games and lost just three times. Their three setbacks were by a total of nine points, and each were decided by four points or less. Mike Macdonald’s club opened with a 3-2 mark, then lost just once more, closing with 10 consecutive wins. And that includes the team’s impressive three-game postseason run that resulted in a Lombardi Trophy.

It’s suddenly been a different story in ’26. The ‘Hawks have dropped three of their last four games after a 2-0 start. Once again, those losses have been by narrow margins—each by three points or less. However, Macdonald’s club has dropped consecutive outings to the San Francisco 49ers (32-29) and Denver Broncos (17-14)—the latter in overtime.

Now the defending champions face an extremely big challenge in the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs. And to make matters even trickier, Andy Reid’s team has the NFL’s current rushing leader at his disposal in Kenneth Walker III. The five-year pro was a huge part of the ‘Hawks title campaign, and his last game with the franchise saw him capture Super Bowl LX MVP honors.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs History

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For the third time in four weeks, Seattle faces a former division rival. The Seahawks and Chiefs were both members of the AFC West from 1977-2001, and the former was placed in a new-look NFC West in 2002. Since becoming interconference rivals, Kansas City owns a 4-2 lead in six meetings dating back to ’02.

The clubs last met in 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Chiefs coming away with a 24-10 triumph. As for the teams’ last battle at Seattle, the Seahawks survived a wild 38-31 Sunday night shootout in 2018.

Seattle can’t sleep on Chiefs’ RB Kenneth Walker III

The Chiefs are already FLYING!



Kenneth Walker III with the touchdown and the Chiefs are 9-0 up against the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/Pa5zKxeE6q — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) October 18, 2026

In six games this season, nine Seattle Seahawks have combined to tote the ball 165 times. They’ve gained 643 yards and rushed for a total of five touchdowns. In five games with the Chiefs, Kenneth Walker III has totaled 106 attempts for 665 yards and six scores—rushing for 100-plus yards in four of those contests.

Speaking of a C-note, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has totaled at least 100 yards receiving in five of the Seattle’s six outings in 2025. He’s amassed 717 yards and caught seven touchdown passes—both league highs. The other 11 Seahawks with at least one catch have totaled 752 receiving yards and have four TD grabs.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold

Seahawks vs Broncos. Last 5 minutes + OT



2 Darnold INTs

Game-tying FG with 3 seconds left

Walk-off from 53



Best finish of Week 6? pic.twitter.com/2lC5r4dG8h — OddsJam Football (@OddsJamFB) October 22, 2026

Patrick Mahomes has hit on 66.5 percent of his passes this season, and thrown three times as many TD passes (9) as interceptions (3). The 10-year signal-caller has also escaped the pocket 17 times for 57 yards and one score. He’s been sacked just six times in five games—zero in two of the club’s last three outings.

It’s been a rough stretch for Seattle’s Sam Darnold, who has just as many interceptions (7) as touchdown passes in his last four games. He’s been picked off at least once in each of those contests, the fourth time in his career he’s had a four-game interception streak. But he’s never thrown a pick in five straight games.

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