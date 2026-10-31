5 Score Predictions for Bears vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

With the game slowly approaching, some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff gave their predictions for how the contest would end up.

Russell Baxter: Seahawks 24, Bears 23

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of an opposing offense, this will be a massive challenge for Mike Macdonald's No. 1 ranked defense. Chicago is third in the league in total yards per game and first in the NFL in rushing. But only five teams are allowing fewer yards per game on the ground. Both clubs are pretty adept at taking away the football. This week, Sam Darnold plays turnover-free football, Caleb Williams throws a fourth-quarter pick and sets up Jason Myers's game-winning field goal at the gun.

Jeremy Brener: Seahawks 17, Bears 10

I'm expecting a defensive struggle in this one between two teams that have been inconsistent on both sides of the football all year long. The Seahawks proved in their latest game against the Kansas City Chiefs how dominant their defense can be, holding Patrick Mahomes out of the red zone for the first time in his career.

The Bears' offense has the ability to pop off at any given moment, and Caleb Williams has thrown for 300 yards in each of the last two games. Seattle's defense will be primed and ready for the matchup, which should be close but low-scoring.

Randy Gurzi: Seahawks 24, Bears 13

The Bears are the best run team in the NFL, and the Seahawks are holding opponents to 3.5 yards per attempt. Something has to give in this one, and after what Mike Macdonald and Aden Durde did to the Chiefs last week, my money is on them. This one will be a defensive battle most of the way and will be close until Seattle makes some key plays in the final 15 minutes to pull away.

Michael Hanich: Seahawks 30, Bears 24

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks get new additions to the run game, but it’s wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba that has a stellar game versus the Bears, who have one of the worst secondaries in the league. The Dark Side Defense has some tough moments getting Caleb Williams down on the ground. Their great secondary locks down the Bears passing game in the final quarter.

Brendon Nelson: Seahawks 27, Bears 20

The Bears are a very blitz heavy team that can be attacked on the back end, and the Seahawks have been a very good offense against the blitz over the last year and a half. Caleb Williams' penchant for holding onto the ball plays right into our hands defensively. Add in primetime at home and I think we're good.

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