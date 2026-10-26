Why Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Should Win League MVP but Won't

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) have one of the best rosters in the league, if not the best. It helps to have one of the league’s most punishing and efficient defenses, especially after a dominating performance in Week 7 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensively, the Seahawks took big steps forward to become more efficient.

​This is an offense that faced a lot of criticism with turnovers and a lack of a run game. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, however, has been one of the biggest reasons for the offense to stay efficient and develop. JSN remains the cornerstone of the Seahawks’ offense and plays so dominantly that he is easily the most valuable player. There should be a strong debate that should be league MVP after an impressive seven-week stretch.

​Why JSN Should Win MVP

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Smith-Njigba scored a touchdown on the play. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JSN is one of the league’s most consistent and explosive offensive players. That was evident when he won Offensive Player of the Year last season. This season, he continues to transcend the Seahawks’ offense even despite some horrible moments from the run game, quarterback Sam Darnold and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

​Through the first seven weeks, JSN leads the league in receiving yards (867), targets (78), touchdowns (8), big plays of 20 yards or more (14), yards per game (123.9) and first downs (43). He is also second in receptions (58), fifth in yards after catch (274) and 19th in average yards per catch (14.9). JSN has 231 more receiving yards than the next leading receiver in New Orleans’ Chris Olave.

​He has accounted for at least 100 yards in six of the seven games played this season. Last season, he had nine games where he accounted for over 100 yards. JSN is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record of 1,964 yards with 2,023 yards at the rate he is going.

​Most of all, he is carrying the Seahawks’ offense by getting easy first downs when the running game might be struggling. He is also creating great separation from the opposing defensive backs and constantly getting open. Even if he is being focused on or double-teamed, JSN is still finding ways to contribute. He has been the most elite, consistent and reliable elite playmakers this season.

​Why JSN Likely Won’t Win League MVP

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Through the course of the first seven weeks of the season, JSN and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff have been the most consistent playmakers. He has the track record, the name recognition, reputation and athleticism to be named league MVP at this rate. The biggest factor going against him is the history of the league MVP award.

A wide receiver has never won the award. It has been an award essentially given to quarterbacks. The last non-quarterback to be named AP’s League MVP was running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. Before Peterson, the last non-quarterback was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007.

​If JSN were to have real traction for league MVP then it would have to because the top quarterbacks in league’s Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love are still at the bottom half of their division while chasing stats. The league MVP voters like to acknowledge a team’s relevance in the playoffs.

The Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions and are in the playoff chase again, but voters will likely feel more compelled to vote for a quarterback once they lead their team in the playoffs.

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