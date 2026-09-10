6 Winners & 2 Losers From Seattle Seahawks Comeback Win vs. Patriots

This one started bleak for the Seattle Seahawks when Sam Darnold was lost to a hip injury. With their star quarterback out, the Seahawks needed everyone to step up, starting with backup quarterback Drew Lock, and that's exactly what happened.

After falling behind 10-0 in the third quarter, Seattle scored 13 unanswered points as they handed the New England Patriots a loss by a score of 13-10.

With Darnold out, there was no shortage of praise to go around, which is why this weeks winners and losers is heavy on the winner side. That said, let's see which Seahawks stood out most in their season-opening win.

Winner: Uchenna Nwosu, EDGE

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uchenna Nwosu had a stellar showing in the Super Bowl, recording a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. He continued to play well in this one against the Patriots, flying all over the field and making one play after another.

Nwosu finished with five tackles and one tackle for loss. He nearly had another tackle for loss when he blew up a pass to Rhamondre Stevenson for a five-yard loss. Replay changed the play to a dropped pass, but Nwosu still made an excellent play that gave the defense some much-needed momentum.

Winner: Josh Jobe, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe is called for pass interference against New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jobe had a frustrating play in the second quarter when he was flagged for pass interference on an underthrown ball. New England called a flea-flicker, and Jobe was beaten off the line by A.J. Brown. Jobe would have had a chance to pick this one off, but his focus was solely on trying to catch back up to Brown. That left him out of position, and he was hit with the 34-yard penalty.

New England got the ball at the one-yard line since the penalty occurred in the end zone, and they needed just one snap to take the lead. Drake Maye found Eli Raridon wide-open for a one-yard touchdown reception, giving them a 7-0 lead.

He could have landed on the "loser" list, but ended up making the game-winning play in the fourth quarter. With New England threatening to win the game, Drake Maye targeted Mack Hollins in the end zone, but Jobe made a toe-tapping interception, which closed out the victory for the home team.

Winner: Julian Love, S

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love celebrates after a tackle during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada out, Julian Love was asked to step up as the leader at safety. He did exactly that with six tackles and two tackles for loss. One of his more impressive tackles came early in the game when he hit Rhamondre Stevenson for a loss on third-and-one.

Julian Love flies in for the TFL on third and short 😤



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/darhFW3PNG — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

Love wasn't done there as he stepped in front of a pass intended for DeMario Douglas, hauling in his first interception of the season.

JULIAN LOVE WITH ANOTHER SEAHAWKS INT



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gj5YJDH3hT — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

Loser: Chazz Surratt, LB

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Chazz Surratt against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trailing 7-0, Seattle had to kick the ball to New England to start the third quarter, but their defense responded by forcing a punt on fourth-and-four. Unfortunately, the Patriots got another chance when linebacker Chazz Surratt was flagged for roughing the punter, giving New England 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

It's hard to be upset with Surratt since he was trying to make a play and nearly came up with a block. Still, his penalty allowed New England to extend their lead to 10-0 after Andy Borregales connected on a 50-yard field goal.

Winner: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, Nehemiah Pritchett faced questions about his job security. In the end, he did enough to make the 53-man roster, and it only took one week for him to prove the Seahawks made the right call.

In a defensive-battle, Seattle needed a big play and Pritchett delivered. Early in the fourth quarter, he made an excellent interception, batting the ball up to himself before hauling it in for the first pick of his career.

First career INT for Nehemiah Pritchett ‼️



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GC7HwbD2I0 — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

That set the Seahawks up for their first touchdown of the game, making it a 10-10 contest.

Loser: Seattle discipline

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald watches a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was hard to single out just one person for this, but the Seahawks as a whole played a sloppier game than expected. A team normally known for its discipline, Seattle had 10 penalties for 98 yards. That included an illegal shift that wiped out a Cooper Kupp touchdown and two penalties on their final scoring drive that forced them to settle for three. They still got the win thanks to their defense, but this is an area that has to be cleaned up.

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Pritchett's interception, the Seattle offense was able to capitalize. Knowing they were running low on time, the Seahawks decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from the New England 45. Drew Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba open in the middle of the field, and the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year made the catch, then took off for a 45-yard touchdown.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA. ALL THE WAY HOME. 🤯



📺: NFL Kickoff on NBC & Peacockpic.twitter.com/2fBxVcYggA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2026

JSN finished with 122 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions, picking up right where he left off.

Winner: Drew Lock, QB

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock is one of the more experienced backups in the NFL, but he was still feeling the pressure when asked to fill in for Sam Darnold after just one drive. Lock responded beautifully, going 16-of-22 for 187 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Most importantly, Lock never buckled under pressure, even throwing a perfect pass on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter to Jaxon Smith-Njigba despite having a defender barreling down on him. Seattle would prefer to have Darnold under center, but Lock showed why they don't need to panic.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter