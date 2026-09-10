Josh Jobe's Game-Sealing INT Solidifies Seahawks' Dominance of Drake Maye

After forfeiting a 10-point lead to trail by three points with 5:29 remaining in the game, the New England Patriots’ job to potentially earn revenge on the Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl LX was simple: Force overtime or win the game.

For nearly five minutes, Drake Maye — already with two bad interceptions thrown — gave the Patriots that chance. Maye converted two fourth downs with his back against the wall to get New England down to the Seahawks’ 16-yard line with 26 seconds remaining.

A touchdown was a luxury, a field goal was adequate, and a turnover was disastrous. Maye chucked his next pass to a double-covered Mack Hollins in the end zone, and Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe pulled down a toe-tapping interception to seal the game for Seattle.

JOSH JOBE SEALS THE GAME FOR SEATTLE



This INT added 48.0% of win probability, according to @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/8zpZyeCXz3 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 10, 2026

“It was game on the line,” Jobe said after the game. “Like we always talk about, we’ve got to live in the death zone; we came alive, and we took the ball away. That’s what we always talked about throughout the week: Take the ball away, and keep my eye on the ball.”

Landing in bounds miraculously close to the boundary, Jobe was asked if he knew he stuck it.

“Yeah, I had to make sure. I had to make sure I had my feet in … and it was a blessing.”

The game-sealing play was as impressive by Jobe as it was embarrassing for Maye, who threw three interceptions in one game for the first time in his career. The last one might’ve been the worst, at least from a decision-making standpoint.

Outside of the mistakes, Maye completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and was outplayed by Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock.

“That was an impressive pick,” Seahawks safety Julian Love said. “Josh Jobe, man, he’s such a steady presence for us as a pro, as a person. And yeah, critical moment, end of the game, to go up like that and get perfectly two [feet] in, is incredible. He’s worked hard, and that’s a great play.”

HE READ IT. @_jlove20 with the pick 😤



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/aTMnPMgV8m — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 10, 2026

Jobe has officially become the Seahawks’ No. 2 cornerback this season with Riq Woolen no longer in the building. He was awarded a three-year, $24 million deal this offseason after proving himself in 2025. Love and No. 3 cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett also pulled down picks.

Maye was pummeled in the Patriots’ loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, getting sacked six times and completing 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Any hopes of a better outing in his second attempt were rapidly extinguished.

The only time Maye would get another chance to finally beat the Seahawks’ defense this season would be in another Super Bowl bout.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter