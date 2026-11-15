Abraham Lucas Injury Update: Seahawks Lose Right Tackle in Second Quarter
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The Seattle Seahawks are down 10-7, and may now be down a starter on the offensive line. Abraham Lucas, the starting right tackle since 2022 (health permitting), went down on a play and stayed down with what seems to be some kind of leg injury. After some minutes, he was able to get up and walk off on his own, but walked to the locker room.
The Injury
During some contact in the pocket between linemen, rushers, and QB Drew Lock, Lucas’s leg got injured. It’s unclear if the injury is to the knee or lower leg, perhaps the ankle, but it’s significant enough to get backup right tackle Bobby Hart onto the field for the time being. The Seahawks have already declared him Doubtful to return.
Given the speed at which the team declared him Doubtful, I can only assume they believe it's likely serious. Don't expect to see him again today, so Bobby Hart will have to step up in a big way. The Raiders have come out into a 10-7 lead, so the Seahawks won't be able to just wind the clock and get out with a cheap win. Beyond this week, well, at least we have a bye.
The Ramifications
Obviously, this continues a season that has been derailed in part by a flood of injuries to the offensive line, making it impossible for them to build synergy and familiarity. Of course, some might point out that Lucas has played poorly this year, with many ugly reps and hits on quarterbacks allowed. The first fumble of the game by Lock came on a play where Lucas was badly beat.
In the game in two weeks? Perhaps I'd agree, when Charles Cross is back in the lineup and Josh Jones is available to step in at right tackle. But in this game, where Cross is out and Jones is already on the field on the left side? I'm not so sure. Bobby Hart has played sparingly in recent years, and his play throughout his career has been quite poor. Not excited to see this play out.
Next Up
The Seattle Seahawks obviously are going to have to score some points today to win, as they already trail 10-7. The question is, how many will they be able to score with three backups now on the offensive line. I seriously doubt Lucas is back today, so the challenge is cut out for the players we still have.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN