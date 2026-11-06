3 Seahawks X-Factors Needed To Beat Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off another disappointing loss, and they desperately need a Week 9 win against the Arizona Cardinals if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

Several glaring issues led to the loss to the Bears on Monday night, and the Seahawks have a short week to try to correct those problems. Seattle has already beaten Arizona once this season, and they're looking to sweep the season series on Sunday.

Here are three X-factors that will have a major impact on whether the Seahawks win or lose in Week 9.

Improved offensive line chemistry

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes on Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shakeup along the offensive line had brutal consequences for the Seahawks in Week 8. Quenton Nelson plugged in at left guard, moving Grey Zabel to the right side, and starting left tackle Charles Cross was out with an injury. Josh Jones started at left tackle.

That was three big changes to the offensive line in just one week, even if Nelson was supposed to be an upgrade, and it showed. The Seahawks' running back combined for just 61 yards on 17 carries, and quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked three times while being heavily pressured.

That, coupled with poor play calling by offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, doomed the Seahawks' offense. Michael Dickson had a busy night, punting five times. That can't happen again if Seattle wants to win this week. The offensive line has to jell together quickly.

Drew Lock's performance

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold is out against the Cardinals after suffering quad and rib injuries in the loss to the Bears. That means Lock, who is also working through an injury to his throwing elbow, will start against the Cardinals.

Lock played well in what was essentially two starts earlier this season when Darnold was sidelined. He completed 35 of 48 passes (72.9%) for 422 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. If Lock continues to play well, he could actually be an upgrade over Darnold, who has completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The Seahawks' offense hinges on the offensive line playing well and Lock stepping up. Those factors are necessary to win the game, as the defense can't continue to will them to victory.

Red zone defense

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has one of the best defenses in the NFL, but they're also the worst red zone defense in the league so far this season.

The Seahawks have allowed touchdowns on 83.33% of opponents' red zone trips, which is the worst in the league by more than 3%. For reference, the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings are the best in the league, allowing touchdowns on just 25% of opponents' red zone drives.

Silver lining: The Cardinals have the third-worst red zone offense in the NFL, scoring touchdowns on just 45.45% of their trips. Arizona was 1-for-1 in the red zone in the Seahawks' 31-7 win in Week 2.

Gardner Minshew is now leading Arizona's offense, whereas the Seahawks faced Jacoby Brissett in the first matchup. That could change things, but Seattle's defense has to step up regardless.

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