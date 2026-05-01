One Trade the Seahawks Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and while John Schneider managed to double his draft capital through savvy maneuvering, the Seattle Seahawks' roster still needs a premier edge rusher.

Despite hosting veterans like Dante Fowler Jr. for free agency visits, the Seahawks surprisingly bypassed the position during all eight of their selections.

While the rest of the league settles into post-draft evaluations, Seattle should be looking back at a trade target that surfaced during the weekend in New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Price is Right

Kayvon Thibodeaux runs out of the tunnel during a game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recent reports indicate that the New York Giants were actively shopping Thibodeaux during the draft. The New Orleans Saints reportedly were interested, but a deal stalled over a valuation gap.

The Giants asked for a second-round pick.

The Saints offered a fourth-round pick (No. 132 overall).

For Seattle, this gap is the sweet spot. Thibodeaux is currently set to play the 2026 season on his fifth-year option worth just under $15 million. While his sack production dipped in 2025 (2.5 sacks in 10 games), he would thrive in Mike Macdonald's defense.

Identifying Thibodeaux's Fit

While many focus on Thibodeaux's pass-rush stats, his 2025 campaign revealed a significant evolution in his game that aligns perfectly with Seattle’s defensive needs. According to PFF, Thibodeaux posted an 80.7 run-defense grade, ranking 7th among all edge rushers in the NFL.

The Seahawks' defense has struggled with consistency against the run, and adding a 25-year-old former No. 5 overall pick who can set a hard edge allows Macdonald to be more creative with his blitz packages.

Thibodeaux’s dip in pass-rush efficiency (a 58.0 PFF grade) can be viewed as a buy-low opportunity rather than a red flag, especially considering he is only two years removed from an 11.5-sack season.

Why the Seahawks Should Move Now

Having skipped out on edge prospects in the draft, Seattle’s 2027 draft capital remains intact. Offering a conditional 2027 second-rounder or a package of mid-rounders could bridge the gap that the Saints couldn't.

Thibodeaux is an unrestricted free agent in March. Trading for him now gives Seattle a chance to see what he can bring to the table. If he excels, they have the inside track to an extension. If not, they let him walk and potentially recoup a compensatory pick.

Thibodeaux offers the high-ceiling, athletic profile that Schneider typically covets for the long term.

The Giants have signaled they are willing to keep Thibodeaux rather than sell for pennies on the dollar, but as the reality of a $14.7 million cap hit for a rotational player sets in, the phone lines in East Rutherford will stay open. Perhaps the Seahawks should be the ones calling.

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