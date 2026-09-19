Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 2 Matchup
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The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road for their annual trip to State Farm Stadium.
The Seahawks have won the last nine meetings against the Cardinals, dating back to the 2021 season, but Arizona's hot start against the Los Angeles Chargers could lead to an upset victory.
The Seahawks put together a gutsy Week 1 victory against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered an injury on the first drive and was replaced by backup Drew Lock, who will start for Seattle against Arizona.
With the stage set, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Cardinals in their divisional showdown.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Announcers
This game will be featured on FOX, with Chris Myers taking the microphone along with former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.
Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
Analyst: Mark Schlereth
Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi
Referees for Week 2 Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Alan Eck is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Cardinals. This is his 11th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.
Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.
Referee: Alan Eck
Umpire: Paul King
Down Judge: David Oliver
Line Judge: Greg Bradley
Field Judge: Fred Dimpfel
Side Judge: Dale Shaw
Back Judge: Grantis Bell
Seattle Seahawks Week 2 Uniform
The Seahawks are rocking their navy jersey with gray pants, which is their typical home uniform. With the Cardinals going light, the Seahawks will end up going with their darker uniform combination.
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Grey
Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Uniform
For the first time this season, the Cardinals will be bringing out their Rivalry uniforms. The Cardinals donned these uniforms when they played the Seahawks in Arizona last season, and they provide a pretty sleek look.
Helmet: White
Jersey: Desert sand
Pants: Desert sand
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener