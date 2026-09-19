Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 2 Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road for their annual trip to State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks have won the last nine meetings against the Cardinals, dating back to the 2021 season, but Arizona's hot start against the Los Angeles Chargers could lead to an upset victory.

The Seahawks put together a gutsy Week 1 victory against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered an injury on the first drive and was replaced by backup Drew Lock, who will start for Seattle against Arizona.

With the stage set, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Cardinals in their divisional showdown.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Announcers

This game will be featured on FOX, with Chris Myers taking the microphone along with former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Chris Myers

Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi

Referees for Week 2 Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Alan Eck takes the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Sports

Alan Eck is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Cardinals. This is his 11th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Alan Eck

Umpire: Paul King

Down Judge: David Oliver

Line Judge: Greg Bradley

Field Judge: Fred Dimpfel

Side Judge: Dale Shaw

Back Judge: Grantis Bell

Seattle Seahawks Week 2 Uniform

The Seahawks are rocking their navy jersey with gray pants, which is their typical home uniform. With the Cardinals going light, the Seahawks will end up going with their darker uniform combination.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Grey

Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Uniform

Time to run it back. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/MgJJfIjRgA — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 16, 2026

For the first time this season, the Cardinals will be bringing out their Rivalry uniforms. The Cardinals donned these uniforms when they played the Seahawks in Arizona last season, and they provide a pretty sleek look.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Desert sand

Pants: Desert sand

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cardinals is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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