3 Bold Predictions For Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

Week 2 is nearly here for the 1-0 Seattle Seahawks, who will be on the road this Sunday to take on the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals. Seattle won a Super Bowl rematch last Wednesday against the New England Patriots to kick off their season, while the Cardinals scored a shocking win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mike LaFleur's debut as head coach.

This weekend presents a whole new challenge for LaFleur, since the Seahawks have one of the more daunting defenses in the NFL. For Seattle, they have to take Arizona seriously not only due to the Cards' performance in Week 1, but also the absence of Sam Darnold.

With their starting quarterback out, Drew Lock will get the call. He led them to a win over New England and should be well suited to keep the offense moving this Sunday. With the stage set, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Seahawks in Week 2 as they look to improve to 2-0.

Jacoby Brissett held in check by stingy Seahawks defense

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their upset over the Chargers, Jacoby Brissett played exceptionally well. The veteran quarterback was 27-of-37 for 277 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. He did this against Jim Harbaugh, who was once Mike Macdonald's boss at Michigan. That could lead to a belief that Brissett could find some success against the Seahawks. That belief has merit when you realize Brissett faced Seattle once and threw for 258 yards with two touchdown passes.

The problem is that stat is misleading. Macdonald has a far stronger defense in Seattle than his former boss does in Los Angeles, and Brissett padded his stats against the Seahawks in a 44-22 blowout win for Macdonald's team. Brissett completed just 22-of-44 attempts, was sacked five times, and lost two fumbles.

Even with LaFleur calling plays, expect a similar outcome this week. Macdonald has this team's number and that will show when his defense spends the day harassing Brissett.

Julian Love puts clamps on Trey McBride

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love makes an interception against New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride had nine receptions for 95 yards last week, proving he's still one of the top tight ends in the game. He's also had plenty of success against Seattle, including a 127-yard performance, with one touchdown, in Week 10 of 2025.

His ability to break open a game is why Seahawks On SI's Russell Baxter said his matchup with Julian Love will help decide the game. In this bold prediction, Love, who was lights out in Week 1, puts the clamps on McBride. While he won't shut him out completely, look for Love to hold him out of the end zone while keeping him under 10 yards per reception.

Jadarian Price outperforms Jeremiyah Love

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs against New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not often that one college sends two running backs into the first round, but that's what Notre Dame did in 2026 with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Those two will be opponents on Sunday and Price is coming off a decent debut, which saw him record 52 yards on 10 attempts. Love scored a touchdown in his debut, but had just 41 yards on 11 attempts.

In this second bold prediction, Price not only continues to run for a higher average than Love, but outplays him completely as he helps his team to a win over the Cardinals.

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