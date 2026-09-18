Seahawks QB Drew Lock Ready to Be 'The Guy' vs. Cardinals

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks don't expect to decline in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals after losing Sam Darnold to a hip injury on the first drive of their 2026 season. Seattle is fully confident in Drew Lock to carry the torch.

Lock is confident that he can be a full-time torch-bearer in the NFL. He feels he still has the fire after spending the last year on the bench as Darnold led the franchise to the promised land.

“I feel like that edge is always there. It shouldn’t leave you. And the day it leaves me is the day I’d start looking at myself in the mirror like, ‘What are we doing?’ You always want to play; you always want to be the guy. You love the pressure of that," Lock said of wanting to start.

Lock was an efficient 16/22, with a touchdown pass and 187 passing yards in Week 1 after Darnold went down. On short-notice, Lock had 0.22 expected points added per pass against the Patriots.

While his short stints starting with the Giants and Broncos haven't gone well after his rookie season, Lock still has a QB1 mindset.

In Arizona, Lock has the perfect chance to solidify the Seahawks as a contender, but perhaps earn looks as a future starting quarterback by the time he's 30 next year.

Drew Lock Can Prove Seahawks Have Capable Backup Against Arizona

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock reacts after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What undid Denver during the 2026 NFL Playoffs was not having starting quarterback Bo Nix against New England for the AFC Championship Game. Jarett Stidham didn't step up and grab the brass ring in Nix's absence.

The stakes are lower in Week 2 for Seattle and Lock, but the chance to prove he's a big-game starter is just as evident.

The Cardinals defense stepped up in red zone situations and on fourth down in Week 1 against the Chargers in a shocking 26-14 win at SoFi Stadium. By no means is Arizona a cupcake opponent.

Lock looking impressive against the Cardinals would be the start of his quest to convince NFL franchises he is leadership material.

Drew Lock Loves Seattle And is Not Rushing to Leave

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock has grown to love Seattle after being part of the Russell Wilson trade in March 2022.

Having had his two kids in the Emerald City, Lock has an emotional connection to the Seahawks that was only strengthened after their Super Bowl run.

"Them giving me that chance and be a part of this and be a part of that team last year and be standing here today is just the belief, the love, the comfortable feeling of being here. It’s a great place," Lock said.

Whatever happens next, Lock is ready.

He has one of the best backup jobs in the country, being able to step in and play as the counterpart of a great modern defense.

He also has perhaps one last chance to prove he's someone's solution behind center.

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