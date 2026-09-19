Seahawks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

Week 2 of the 2026 season is underway and the Seattle Seahawks will be traveling to State Farm Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals. It's the first road game of the season for the Seahawks, who will look to remain undefeated.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX and FOX One.

History has been on the Seahawks' side in recent matchups against the division rival, with Seattle winning each of the last nine meetings.

The last time the Cardinals beat the Seahawks on Nov. 21, 2021.

Entering Sunday Week 2 contest, the Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites on the road over the Cardinals, while the over/under is set for 40.5 total points. The Seahawks only posted 13 points in their Week 1 win against the New England Patriots while the Cardinals had 26 in their season-opening victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Chris Myers and analyst Mark Schlereth, while Megan Olivi will serve as the sideline reporter. Alan Eck is leading the referees for the Week 2 contest after his crew officiated the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions last week.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the divisional showdown in the NFC West can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals TV & Viewing Info

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride leaps over Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Glendale, Ariz.

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Info: NBC | Peacock

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3.5 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -218 | Cardinals +180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the Seahawks' Week 2 matchup, they will head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders in their first game on the East Coast.

The Seahawks are expected to be without Darnold for next week, but he is continuing to make progress and could have an outside shot at a return. The results against the Cardinals will likely dictate how much they push for Darnold to come back next week.

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