Why Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Needs Larger Role vs. Cardinals

Week 2 will be a big test for the Seattle Seahawks (1-0). The Seahawks head into the first road game of the season as they take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-0), who shocked the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 1 with a 26-14 score. The Seahawks will have another tough test as they take on the Cardinals without quarterback Sam Darnold, who was injured early in the 13-10 Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.

This game has the potential to be a big game for rookie running back Jadarian Price. There are a lot of situations surrounding Price and why he will be the go-to player against the Cardinals. Week 2 might be the breakout performance that he needs to spark his role as the No. 1 running back after a mild start to his career last week. He could still have a big week even with splitting the reps.

Why Price Could Have an Explosive Game

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price had some runs against the Patriots to start his career. He rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries, with his longest run being 13 yards. A good portion of his runs were in the first possession and when the offense settled down with Drew Lock as the first-string quarterback.

There was a good chance that he could've had more solid production if given the ball more and the Seahawks weren't focused on getting Lock comfortable behind center. The Seahawks also had George Holani run for 29 yards on eight carries.

The Seahawks are facing a Cardinals' defense that has yet to be tested at defending against the running game. The Chargers ran the ball 21 times for 81 yards and a touchdown, with five of them being scrambles from quarterback Justin Herbert. Their top rusher was running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Price Should Get More Reps

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs against the New England Patriots during the 1st quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Week 2 matchup should be a great opportunity for Price to have a huge game for a Seahawks offense that will be having Lock as the starting quarterback. The Seahawks are confident in Lock as the temporary starting quarterback, but the offense is more comfortable with Darnold under center. That is important for Price, the first-string running back, to ease Lock’s transition in his first start since 2024.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury said that Price has earned more reps moving forward. This means he continues to be the most impressive and consistent running back in games and practices for the Seahawks. Holani has shown he can be a reliable second-string back at times, but he is most utilized as a pass-protector in the backfield. Emanuel Wilson, who was signed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal during the offseason, only rushed for three yards on two carries.

Price is perfect for the Seahawks' new offense this season as they attempt to be faster, but more aggressive. They are attempting to be more dynamic and utilize the running back in several different schemes. Price is easily more dynamic than Holani and Wilson and has the chance to have breakout 100-yard performances for the Seahawks, starting with the Week 2 game at Arizona.

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