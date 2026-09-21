Seahawks Week 2 Snap Counts: Macdonald Keeping Defense Fresh, Hungry

The Seattle Seahawks’ season-opening win over the New England Patriots, with backup quarterback Drew Lock leading the way, feels far less flukey after Week 2.

Seattle shut out the Arizona Cardinals in the second half en route to earning a 31-7 victory on Sunday, moving to 2-0 despite Sam Darnold being sidelined with a glute injury. The Seahawks are proving they can win regardless of their personnel situation.

Defensive back and linebacker Nick Emmanwori returned in Week 2, but he was on a strict pitch count. Right guard was a position in flux, with Anthony Bradford out and backup Christian Haynes suffering a minor injury that took him out of the game for a short time.

Overall, the Seahawks are nearing full strength. That made their snap counts against the Cardinals unsurprising, but there were still some standout figures. Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ offensive and defensive snap counts from their victory over the Cardinals.

* All snap count statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Offense

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LG Grey Zabel (70; 100%), LT Charles Cross (70; 100%), C Jalen Sundell (70; 100%), RT Abraham Lucas (70; 100%), QB Drew Lock (70; 100%), TE AJ Barner (56; 80%), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (47; 67%), Christian Haynes (43; 61%), WR Rashid Shaheed (39; 56%), FB/TE Brady Russell (31; 44%), WR Cooper Kupp (30; 43%), RB Emanuel Wilson (29; 41%), RG Beau Stephens (27; 39%), RB Jadarian Price (24; 34%), WR Tory Horton (22; 31%), TE Nick Kallerup (19; 27%), RB George Holani (18; 26%), TE Eric Saubert (17; 24%), TE Elijah Arroyo (15; 21%), T/G Josh Jones (2; 3%), C Olu Oluwatimi (1; 1%)

Once again, the offensive line was the standout group in this game. Gone are the days of Mike Macdonald (and Pete Carroll before him) having to piece together a ragtag offensive line of backups and starters. Sure, right guard had two different players play a fair amount of snaps, but Seattle used to have much more uncertainty across the entire line regularly. Getting 70 snaps out of Zabel, Cross, Sundell and Lucas is a huge win.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury continues to use all of the team’s tight ends, finding specific roles for Russell, Kallerup, Saubert and Arroyo behind Barner. Arroyo also had a 17-yard catch. Three running backs played at least 26% of the Seahawks’ snaps, but that likely wouldn’t have happened if Price didn’t suffer an injury in the second half.

Smith-Njigba leading all wide receivers by playing just 67% of the Seahawks’ snaps shows how much Fleury is using heavy sets, and so far, it has been working. It would be nice to see more impact from Shaheed and Kupp, though.

Defense

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S Rodney Thomas II (50; 100%), S Julian Love (48; 96%), CB Devon Witherspoon (48; 96%), LB Ernest Jones IV (48; 96%), CB Josh Jobe (48; 96%), LB Drake Thomas (47; 94%), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (38; 76%), DL Leonard Williams (35; 70%), DL Byron Murphy II (33; 66%), OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (30; 60%), OLB Derick Hall (29; 58%), OLB Uchenna Nwosu (24; 48%), DL Jarran Reed (22; 44%), DL Rylie Mills (15; 30%), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (11; 22%), DB/LB Nick Emmanwori (9; 18%), LB Tyrice Knight (7; 14%), LB Patrick O’Connell (2; 4%), LB Chazz Surratt (2; 4%), S AJ Finley (2; 4%), CB Julian Neal (2; 4%)

Macdonald has placed a ton of trust in Thomas, while Ty Okada has been sidelined to begin the season. Thomas was the only player on the Seahawks’ defense to play every snap, even outpacing Love on the back end of the defense. He didn’t record any tackles, but he did have a pass deflection and played a key role in over-the-top coverage.

The Cardinals didn’t complete a pass play that went more than nine yards, making it hard for Thomas to have an impact tackling. That’s why players like Jones and Witherspoon (eight tackles each) led the Seahawks in tackles.

Pritchett continued to play a big role at cornerback, and Macdonald has been able to keep his defensive linemen and edge rushers fresh with Seattle's depth. Their snap counts look low, but that’s actually a benefit to the defense’s performance, and it showed in the win.

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