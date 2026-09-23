Seahawks Schedule Gives Great Chance at Breaking Franchise Records

The Seattle Seahawks have won 12 consecutive games dating back to Week 12 of the 2025 season, which ties a franchise record that was set back in 2005.

The Seahawks went to the Super Bowl in 2005, which provides a good omen for what's to come if Seattle can continue to keep things going. The next three games will be massive for the Seahawks as they look to set new records and can build a foundation for another Super Bowl run.

Week 3 at Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win against the winless Commanders would give the Seahawks their 13th consecutive victory, which would set a new franchise record. The Seahawks should be heavily favored against the Commanders after Jayden Daniels suffered another elbow injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

It is Washington's home opener, so Seattle will have to withstand the crowd. If they play similarly to how they did against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, they shouldn't have a problem taking care of business on the road.

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet attempts to catch the ball against LA Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will then return home to face the Los Angeles Chargers, who might be the biggest disappointment in the league after two weeks. The Chargers started their season with two home games against the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, were favored in both, but lost 26-14 in back-to-back contests.

The Seahawks have started off 4-0 twice in franchise history in 2013 and 2020. They ended up winning the Super Bowl the first time they were 4-0 at the beginning of the season.

Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is pressured by the Seattle Seahawks defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the biggest test for the Seahawks to start the season. The 49ers have come into the 2026 campaign with a chip on their shoulder, and that was evident in their two blowout victories to begin the season. The 49ers made a statement in Australia when they beat their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, 27-7. They then returned home to Levi Stadium and thumped the Miami Dolphins in a 35-13 victory.

If the Seahawks were to win all three of these games, they would tie the franchise record for the best start to a season, so keeping this streak alive could be pretty special.

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