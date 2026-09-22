Three Risers and Fallers After Seahawks' Week 2 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks had a slow start on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. After the 7-7 tie at halftime, the floodgates opened and the Seahawks found a rhythm. Seattle scored 24 points in the second half thanks to proper halftime adjustments. This was a win that took a lot of impact from players throughout the roster.

While many will remember the final score being another edition of the Super Bowl contenders being just as dominant as they have been versus the Cardinals, some will remember the slow start at halftime. Several players contributed to the big-time performance. Some Seahawks played underwhelmingly. Some players’ stock could be a little different as the Seahawks go on the road for Week 3 at the Washington Commanders.

Biggest Risers

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks were hit with some surprising news that right guard Anthony Bardford was out in Week 2. Seattle decided to split the first-string right guard reps with Christian Haynes and rookie Beau Stephens. While Stephens was fine, Haynes was highly efficient at times, especially during pass protection. Haynes was the third-best pass protector, according to Pro Football Focus, with a 76.6 grade. He didn't allow a quarterback hurry or hit.

The Seahawks hoped for more impact from rookie running back Jadarian Price, but an injury and a fumbling issue were the main takeaways. The Seahawks’ offense did wear down the Cardinals’ defense thanks to Emanuel Wilson, by rushing for 92 yards on 21 carries.

It is likely not fair to say that a high-caliber starter for the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense in safety Julian Love is rising. Love is looking more like an All-Pro after each game. He had three total tackles, two pass breakups and a fantastic interception.

Biggest Fallers

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks needed more help at the wide receiver position after the injury to quarterback Sam Darnold. Rashid Shaeed hasn't been able to show his reliability as a number two receiver, as he caught three receptions on six targets for 35 yards. While he is taking more chances on returns, his fumble on the opening kickoff for the second half was nearly a disaster.

Price’s struggles should’ve opened more availability for another running back like George Holani to pick up the slack. Holani only rushed for 13 yards on four carries and was only used in pass protection. His role on this team is slipping, and it might be gone by the time Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL injury.

There were no bad defenders for a Seahawks defense that allowed only 151 total yards and no more than nine passing yards during a passing play. Safety Rodney Thomas II didn’t have the most impactful game and struck out trying to make big plays and ended up being a negative play, i.e., the pass interference call against him. He will remain a contender for starter, but only if Ty Okada remains out.

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