Seahawks Get Official Announcement For Week 1 Game

Seattle Seahawks fans can mark their calendars in Sharpie as the NFL announced that Week 1 of the season would start at Lumen Field with the defending champions hosting the first game of the season.

The game will start on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 5:20 p.m. PT and can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

The announcement has been rumored for a few weeks now, but the league posting it officially on social media is about as official as you can get. The league's entire schedule is not released until the middle of May, but plans are already being made for Lumen Field on Sept. 9.

It remains to be seen who will be the Seahawks' opponent for the first game of the season, but there are seven possibilities for this. The Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at some point during the season as part of their division rivalry. Los Angeles and San Francisco are starting their season in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, September 10, which is the reason why the Seahawks have been pushed a day ahead to play on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the seven teams the Seahawks could face in Week 1 at Lumen Field.

Arizona Cardinals

Like the Rams and 49ers, the Seahawks will also host the Arizona Cardinals at some point during the season. Given the Cardinals' position in the hierarchy of the NFL, however, it doesn't seem likely that this would be the opening game of the season.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were the visitors in the first game of the season a year ago when they traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to face off against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. A game between the Cowboys and Seahawks could be a good draw for the NFL to start the season, but there are other options that could take place.

New York Giants

Like the Cardinals, the Giants are a rebuilding team, so it would be a surprise to see them open the season on the road in Seattle. That being said, New York is a very large market, and that could be appealing for the NFL to start the season with.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs and Seahawks have a slight rivalry, considering the fact that Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker of the third signed with the team in free agency. Patrick Mahomes is also a massive draw for the league, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Chiefs begin the season on the road in Seattle.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are another intriguing team to watch when it comes to the week one game. They were in the playoffs last season, but fell short to the New England Patriots in the wild card round. Los Angeles is also a large city for the league, and that could play into the decision for the opening game.

Chicago Bears

Many people are trying to peg the Bears as the Week 1 opponent for the Seahawks, including defensive back Coby Bryant, who signed with Chicago this offseason on a $3.4 million deal after winning a Super Bowl in Seattle.

"We actually play Seattle, this year, in Seattle, so they better be ready for me for sure," Bryant said earlier this month.

"I wouldn’t mind, honestly, starting the season off out there. Weather will be nice, the whole world will be watching … It has to be."

Do the right thing, NFL... Bears @ Seahawks HAS to be the 2026 season opener!



Chicago's safety Coby Bryant on what it'll be like facing his former team@ChicagoBears | @Seahawks | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/dnvTr61ehu — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 19, 2026

New England Patriots

The NFL could start the 2026 season off exactly how the 2025 campaign ended. The Seahawks and Patriots were the last two teams standing last season, and a Super Bowl rematch is coming to Lumen Field at some point during the 2026 campaign. There's a decent shot Drake Maye and the Pats could make their way up to the Pacific Northwest for the highly anticipated matchup early in the year to set the season off on the right foot.

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