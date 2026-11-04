The One Word Mike Macdonald Used to Describe Seahawks Loss vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks are picking up the pieces after falling to the Chicago Bears 34-17 in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks started out 2-0, but they have lost four of their last six games, and this defeat was the worst of them all. It's the first loss the Seahawks have had by multiple scores this season, and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared his thoughts on the loss.

"Frustrating's a good way to put it," Macdonald said on Seattle Sports 710AM Tuesday morning. "Like I said after the game, we lost the game, it was a three-phase Seahawk loss, and that's a tough pill to swallow. That's something where you're disappointed."

Frustration Looms After Big Loss to Bears

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald leaves the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' loss put them on the outside looking in for the NFC playoff picture. They need to win their final two games before the bye against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

They will be eager to return to practice this week to correct some of the errors that they have made over the last couple of weeks. However, Macdonald and the coaching staff aren't looking at this situation like the sky is falling.

"Let's stay the course, let's go back to work. There are things that we need to improve on and we need to get better at that are in our control, and that's all you can do. That's where our focus needs to be," Macdonald said.

Channel the Frustration During Practice

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold fakes the hand off to running back Jadarian Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Cardinals on deck, the Seahawks know they cannot underestimate their NFC West rival. While the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 31-7 in Week 2, the Cardinals have a flare for the dramatics.

They managed to complete a two-touchdown comeback in the fourth quarter last week against the Dallas Cowboys, with Gardner Minshew as their backup quarterback entering the game. Minshew is expected to start for the Cardinals against the Seahawks this week as a result of his success, so the Seahawks need to be ready for an Arizona team with a lot of momentum.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Seahawks is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT on Sunday at Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

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