Bigger Role, Bigger Expectations for Seahawks’ Ty Okada in 2026

There were several key players who stepped up to become stars last season for the Seattle Seahawks. There were even players who stepped up to go from backup or practice squad to become key starters. The Seahawks saw a huge rise from a former undrafted safety in Ty Okada, who stepped up after the injuries to Julian Love and Coby Bryant. After a stellar breakout season in Seattle this past year, Bryant’s departure during free agency has given Okada the opportunity to step up and take a potential long-term role for the Seahawks. Okada has won the starting job this offseason, but it is up to him to keep that starting job this season and beyond.

From College to Starting Role with Seahawks

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Ty Okada (39) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Okada has been an undervalued player throughout his career. He chose to play for the Montana State Bobcats to get on the field early and often. After his redshirt year, Okada quickly became a key contributor to special teams and a backup on defense. He became a full-time starter in the last two years of his collegiate career as he accumulated 151 total tackles, 97 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Okada went undrafted due to the lack of success against high-level opponents and his small size.

He was signed by the Seahawks a few days after the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons in Seattle, Okada has moved up-and-down the active and practice squad rosters. He kept working his way up the depth chart to where he was a backup going into last offseason. Okada played the first two games for the Seahawks on special teams, but he got his first start of his professional career after a knee injury to Love. He was among the biggest surprises for the Seahawks’ defense this past season due to his reliability, knowledge of the system, and well-balanced athleticism.

Even after Love came back and before Bryant’s short-term injury, Okada was able to find his way onto the field for the Seahawks’ defense. He finished the regular season accounting for 65 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

What Okada Brings to the Seahawks

There are many aspects that make Love a reliable and efficient playmaker for the Seahawks’ defense. Okada has been patient for two seasons by learning about the system and developing himself. While he is only 5-11, 200 pounds, he is an efficient tackler who can deliver a powerful hit, even against bigger-bodied offensive players. Okada’s high football IQ allows him to make smart decisions needed for a tackle or a disruption in the passing game. He can play strong or free safety depending on who is on the field.

While he is exceptional for a player who rose from being an undrafted free agent, he isn’t likely to be a Pro-Bowler. That could change at some point in his career, but he isn’t great against more aggressive offenses, as he had problems against the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Okada is solid against short-distance coverage plays, but he isn’t efficient in deep coverage plays due to his limited size to win against contested passes. He is going to struggle in coverage at times against bigger-bodied receivers and tight ends.

How Okada Can Secure a Long-Term Role in Seattle

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

​Okada was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Seahawks made sure to bring him. He is playing on a one-year, $1.145 million deal. Despite the Seahawks drafting safety Bud Clark in the second round, 64th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Okada is likely to be a starting safety, likely strong safety, opposite Love. If he can step up even more and play consistently through all 17 regular-season games and postseason games, then talking for a long-term contract is a serious option.

The Seahawks can find ways to move around the dynamic, versatile Clark somewhere on the defense. While Okada has been a big surprise for the Seahawks this past season, he needs to ensure he can remain efficient and be a liability in deep coverage. He has the advantage of his experience on the roster for four seasons and being able to learn the system in-and-out. Now, he must step up and be the leader.

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