Seahawks' Ty Okada impresses on spectacular INT of Jayden Daniels
Former undrafted free agent safety Ty Okada continues to shatter all expectations while filling in for starter Julian Love.
Already impressing in prior performances, Okada made his fifth start against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and is continuing to make the case to leave him on the field.
Capitalizing on the first regular-season interception of his career, Okada leaped into the air and toe-tapped just inside the sideline as he went to the ground. His second foot touched down just before his elbow went down on the boundary.
It was already 3rd and 17 for the Commanders, so a punt was likely incoming even if the pass fell incomplete. But Okada used it as a chance to make the biggest highlight of his career and keep the offense from potentially being pinned near its own goal line.
Okada, who went undrafted out of Montana State in 2023, came into the game with 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections. He entered the 2025 season having played just 33 combined defensive snaps over his first two seasons in the NFL.
To say Okada is maximizing his opportunities would be an understatement. The Seahawks were thought to be facing a significant loss with Love out, but Okada has impressed through seven games thus far.
The Seahawks lead the Commanders 14-0 with 8:52 remaining in the first half.
