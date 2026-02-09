Seahawks accomplish shocking statistic following Super Bowl LX win over Patriots

It took a lot for the Seattle Seahawks to claim their second-ever Super Bowl title after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday. The Seahawks came in with a solid and complete roster, an elite and suffocating defense, and a reliable offense.

One of the most shocking statistics involving Seattle doesn’t involve the Dark Side Defense, but rather th the offense. The Seahawks became the first-ever Super Bowl champions to go on an entire postseason run without a turnover.

This is shocking considering the fact that the Seahawks were infamous for turning the ball over. The Seahawks finished the regular season with 28 turnovers, which is second-most in the league, only behind the Minnesota Vikings. This includes the 14 interceptions this season from quarterback Sam Darnold, who had 20 total turnovers, the most by any player in the league.

This was among the biggest reasons why some experts and media outlets didn’t trust Seattle going into the postseason despite having the NFC’s No. 1 seed. A lot of the skepticism was focused on Darnold as many media outlets believed Darnold was ready to turn into a pumpkin despite having a Pro Bowl season.

The Seahawks not only proved they could score at a high level, but also at an efficient and clean level. Seattle took down the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round in large part due to the elite play of the defense, but also the stellar game from running back Kenneth Walker III. He rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) makes a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After not having to rely on Darnold’s arm so much, he needed to be the player to step in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold overcame the past demons of playing against the Rams by playing nearly perfectly. He threw for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and a QBR of 82.8. The best part of it all was no turnovers from Darnold against the Rams after throwing six against them in the regular season.

Finally, the Seahawks’ offense had its hands full with the Patriots’ second-ranked scoring. It was a fight they knew they were in for and were determined to find answers. Those answers came in the fourth quarter off a touchdown pass from Darnold to tight end AJ Barner. The Seahawks could’ve had one more, but a questionable holding call from center Jalen Sundell negated the Walker touchdown run.

Ultimately, it was another solid performance from the Seahawks. It shows the incredible focus on details from head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. This was a spectacular postseason coaching performance from Kubiak, who now leaves to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense deserves praise for their incredible season and postseason, there has to be some praise for the offense. To go from the second-most turnover-prone offense in the regular season to no turnover in the postseason is unfathomable.

